Free at-home COVID-19 tests now available in Idaho

By Reader Staff
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced June 15 that it has begun offering free, at-home coronavirus tests to Idaho residents, reiterating in a media release that “anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to get tested.”
Tests can be requested by calling 2-1-1. IDHW shared that no personal information is required other than a name and mailing address.
“Reliable and widely available testing is a critical part of our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said IDHW Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch. “Combined with efforts to increase vaccinations, this important initiative can help to get us back to our usual way of living.”
IDHW is working with VAULT Medical to provide Idahoans COVID-19 PCR testing on saliva. VAULT tests can be used whether or not a person has symptoms or a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, according to IDHW.
The test involves collecting saliva and mailing it to a laboratory that analyzes the sample. Saliva collection can be done at home with the assistance of a trained VAULT Medical observer via a virtual Zoom visit on a smartphone or tablet.
To use VAULT tests, individuals will create an account on their phone or tablet using their email account. They will then contact a remote observer via Zoom and collect the saliva specimen as the observer watches over Zoom. The saliva sample will then be mailed to VAULT in a self-addressed, pre-paid envelope via UPS. Results are available to the tested individual electronically in 24-72 hours. Test results are also reported to Idaho state or local public health departments by VAULT, per federal requirements for all COVID-19 testing.
IDHW shared that VAULT does not provide medical care, and those experiencing severe symptoms should follow-up with their physician or go to the nearest emergency department.
Call 2-1-1 by dialing either 2-1-1 or 1-800-926-2588 to get a free COVID-19 test through VAULT in Idaho. Those with questions can contact the IDHW Division of Public Health at 208-334-6996.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal