Winter parking restrictions in effect on Sandpoint streets

By Reader
Winter parking restrictions on Sandpoint streets went into effect Dec. 1 and will run through March 1, 2025.
The restrictions are intended to support snow removal efforts throughout the season, prohibiting parking on the odd-numbered side of city-wide streets — unless posted otherwise — and no parking will be allowed on either side of the street on emergency routes, as posted. Parking vehicles within cul-de-sacs is also restricted, as posted.
Snow must be cleared from vehicles parked on the street within 24 hours, and residents will also be required to remove snow from their sidewalks within 24 hours of two inches of accumulation. In addition to sidewalks, ADA ramps, mailboxes and fire hydrants must all be kept clear of ice and snow.
Once the snow starts to pile up, crews will plow based on priority routes, with first priority including major residential thoroughfares like Boyer, Ella, Olive, Division and South Lincoln avenues; Larch, Cedar, Pine and Ontario streets; Schweitzer Cutoff Road, Woodland Drive and Great Northern Road; as well as a number of surface streets in north and south Sandpoint.
Emergency snow routes are also first priority and coincide with the most heavily used city streets. Second priority routes are the remainder of residential streets, while third-priority will be centered on the downtown core.
For more information on the city’s snow removal policy — including a detailed map of priority snow plowing routes — go to bit.ly/3B0QyYH.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal