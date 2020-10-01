KRFY hosts online fundraiser

By Jim Healey

Reader Contributor

Hunkered down for a while? Looking for a new way to pass time on the internet? Well, saunter over to 88.5 KRFY’s benefit online auction and browse the items up for bidding. The auction bidding begins on Saturday, Oct. 10, and closes on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Items can be previewed beginning on Monday, Oct. 5, on the auction website: biddingforgood.com/KRFY. The auction can also be accessed by going to KRFY’s website at krfy.org.

Many local businesses have made generous donations to the auction: Floating Restaurant, Hallans Gallery, 7B Gym, Ivano’s, Campfire Couture, Finan McDonald and Sherrie Daily Massage. Community members have donated homemade apple pies, sushi dinner for 10-12 people, two gallons of Schweitzer huckleberries, evergreen wreaths, an afternoon sail on Lake Pend Oreille and a handmade musical blocks quilt.

Some big-ticket items include a weekend luxury condo at Schweitzer with eight lift tickets; Seattle Seahawks 2021 pre-season tickets and one-night stay at the W Hotel; and a stay at an ocean-front penthouse on Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos.

For more information visit krfy.org, email [email protected] or call 208-265-2992.