Kendal Mountain Tour returns to Sandpoint

Film festival to support local filmmaker

· May 1, 2024

By Reader Staff

The Kendal Mountain Tour is returning to the Panida Theater for the second time since 2022, with screenings on Friday, May 3 of films featuring the adventure and great outdoors of Kendal, England, on the edge of the Lake District.

Celebrated as the United Kingdom’s biggest adventure film festival and held annually since 1980, it is venturing across the pond in nine U.S. cities including Sandpoint for 2024. 

Doors open at 6 p.m. with films starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 in advance and $17 at the door. All tickets will be sold through the Panida Theater website at panida.org/event/kendal-mountain-tour-2024.  

For Sandpoint audiences, there will be eight films shown showcasing heart-stopping adventure, human resilience and daring feats of courage. Whether you’re an armchair adventurer or one that appreciates the challenges of the North Idaho outdoors, the films will ignite your sense of appreciation for the environment in which we live.

Film highlights include I Am Because You Are, in which six women embark on their premier mountaineering adventure in the Canadian Bugaboos. Also included is Flow, featuring two mountain biking brothers from mid-Wales who are taking on the British mountain bike scene.  

Another film with a decidedly U.K. bent is Like Mother Like Daughter, with Hannah Barnes sharing an inside look at her home life being a professional mountain bike rider as well as a mom wanting to share her love for the outdoors. The White Giant showcases Krister Kopala’s winter dedication to venture off the path of normal downhill ascents and take on the challenges of Jiehkkevárri, located in Norway’s Lyngen Alps.

The night is a benefit for local Sandpoint filmmaker Nicholas Harper-Johnston, or “Hyphen” as he’s known, who is embarking on a promising career in film production. Hyphen’s film Keep the Bike Moving, about the infamous BAJA 1,000 race, premiered in 2023 and he’s currently working on a follow-up project. 

Hyphen told the Reader he’s grateful for the support from Kendal Mountain Films organizer Michael Boge, who he referred to as “one of my biggest life mentors.”

“The action sports documentary filmmaking genre is totally my style,” he said. “I love seeing that passion.”

Visit panida.org for more info.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Toast To Pride, Kental Mountain Tour, Opening Day at the Farmer’s Market... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal