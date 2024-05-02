Kendal Mountain Tour returns to Sandpoint

By Reader Staff

The Kendal Mountain Tour is returning to the Panida Theater for the second time since 2022, with screenings on Friday, May 3 of films featuring the adventure and great outdoors of Kendal, England, on the edge of the Lake District.

Celebrated as the United Kingdom’s biggest adventure film festival and held annually since 1980, it is venturing across the pond in nine U.S. cities including Sandpoint for 2024.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with films starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 in advance and $17 at the door. All tickets will be sold through the Panida Theater website at panida.org/event/kendal-mountain-tour-2024.

For Sandpoint audiences, there will be eight films shown showcasing heart-stopping adventure, human resilience and daring feats of courage. Whether you’re an armchair adventurer or one that appreciates the challenges of the North Idaho outdoors, the films will ignite your sense of appreciation for the environment in which we live.

Film highlights include I Am Because You Are, in which six women embark on their premier mountaineering adventure in the Canadian Bugaboos. Also included is Flow, featuring two mountain biking brothers from mid-Wales who are taking on the British mountain bike scene.

Another film with a decidedly U.K. bent is Like Mother Like Daughter, with Hannah Barnes sharing an inside look at her home life being a professional mountain bike rider as well as a mom wanting to share her love for the outdoors. The White Giant showcases Krister Kopala’s winter dedication to venture off the path of normal downhill ascents and take on the challenges of Jiehkkevárri, located in Norway’s Lyngen Alps.

The night is a benefit for local Sandpoint filmmaker Nicholas Harper-Johnston, or “Hyphen” as he’s known, who is embarking on a promising career in film production. Hyphen’s film Keep the Bike Moving, about the infamous BAJA 1,000 race, premiered in 2023 and he’s currently working on a follow-up project.

Hyphen told the Reader he’s grateful for the support from Kendal Mountain Films organizer Michael Boge, who he referred to as “one of my biggest life mentors.”

“The action sports documentary filmmaking genre is totally my style,” he said. “I love seeing that passion.”

Visit panida.org for more info.