Cinco de Mayo Block Party builds a brighter future

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Leadership Sandpoint is hosting a Cinco de Mayo fiesta Sunday, May 5 on Main Street from noon to 4 p.m., raising funds benefiting the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and their goal of creating a safe, healing space for community members with severe mental illness.

NAMI’s planned Sand Creek Clubhouse project will serve approximately 4,000 people, giving them the opportunity to form lasting connections and reintegrate into society.

“Much like a patient with a broken leg will need physical therapy, those recovering from crises and acute disruptions need time and expertise to transition back into normal activities, something that most families cannot facilitate financially or skillfully on their own,” NAMI Far North President Dawn Mehra told the Reader. “Many individuals, including our loved community members, are currently underserved.”

Other branches of Clubhouse International have already reported the benefits of their model, including reduced hospitalization and incarceration rates. During their time at the Clubhouse, community members can take and eventually teach classes and work toward overall healthier lives.

Admission to the block party is free, but attendees can donate to the Clubhouse by enjoying the fare from local restaurants and participating in auctions and raffles. Take home a Schweitzer season pass, wagon full of booze or many other prizes — or just enjoy a margarita served up by 113 Main.

There will be activities for the whole family, and DJ Kim Owens of Sand Creek Sound will bring the tunes to round out the day.

“Sand Creek Clubhouse fills a crucial gap by providing early transitional care and psychosocial rehabilitation, which is most effective at the onset of mental illness and focused on recovery,” wrote Mehra. “This approach gives individuals the best chance at restoring their sense of purpose, community and well-being, which are often lost when mental illness strikes.”

For more information on NAMI, visit namifarnorth.org.