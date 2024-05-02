American Fiction chosen as $5 film at Panida

By Jim Healey

Reader Contributor

Moviegoers and film buffs are in for a treat Saturday, May 4, at the Panida Theater. The critically acclaimed American Fiction will be shown twice on Saturday — a matinee (close-captioned) at 2 p.m. and an evening showing at 7 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes before the beginning of the film.

American Fiction follows the career of a novelist-professor who has yet to achieve the notoriety he seeks. His novels have received mediocre attention, and sales have been underwhelming. Possibly his novels are not “Black” enough, he thinks, and so decides to pen a work titled My Pafology, pandering to all the stereotypes expected from a Black author: inner city woes, gang violence, drugs, non-traditional families and poverty.

To his surprise, a publisher offers him an advance, and his literary agent urges him to adopt the persona of a convict on the lam — “Stagg R. Leigh.” Let the fun begin, and it certainly does.

American Fiction was nominated for five awards at the recent 96th Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Based on Percival Everett’s novel Erasure (2001), the film is the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson, who took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Washington Trust Bank is sponsoring the screening of American Fiction, with tickets priced at $5.

Jim Healey is a longtime member of the board of directors for both the Panida Theater and 88.5 KRFY Panhandle Community Radio, as well as an avid film buff.