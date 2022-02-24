Keep BoCo Rural code amendment must be resubmitted

P&Z workshop on application scheduled for March 8

· February 23, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

What was meant to be a Bonner County Planning and Zoning Commission hearing Feb. 17 to discuss a proposed land use code amendment from Keep Bonner County Rural quickly became a call for a workshop after Commission Chair Brian Bailey pointed out a “flaw” in the application.

“The applicant needs to be either a citizen or property owner in Bonner County,” Bailey said, referring to the county’s revised code. 

“Keep Bonner County Rural is not a citizen nor a property owner, therefore they are going to have to redo their application and resubmit it, and we’ll have to notice it, and then staff will have to change the report that reflects the correct address and maker of the file,” he said.

The application will now go through a workshop at the Bonner County Administration Building on Tuesday, March 8 at 4:30 p.m.

KBCR’s proposed code amendment, which the group announced in a media release Nov. 24, would “create stricter standards for justifying changes to current zoning” and “slow the flurry of zone changes that have been approved in recent months, which has led to increased density and development in the county’s rural areas.” 

The newly formed group has become a vocal opponent of many proposed changes that, members argue, go against the county’s Comprehensive Plan. While the applicant on the code amendment file is listed as KBCR, the representative on the application is Dave Bowman, the group’s chairman.

The staff report posted to the county website prior to the Feb. 17 hearing — now moot, seeing as KBCR must resubmit its application — recommends that the P&Z Commission deny the application, as it is “an attempt to cure an illness by only treating the symptoms.”

“The spirit of this proposal is clear: The applicant believes there are issues with local land use planning in the county, and the applicant believes that these issues need to be fixed. The Bonner County Planning Department agrees with this fundamental assessment,” the staff report stated. “However, this proposal is not the way to fix these issues. A fundamental reevaluation of community goals, values and priorities is needed, and this needs to be laid out in a revised Comprehensive Plan.”

Following that, “Staff encourages the applicants in this case to become involved in the Comprehensive Plan update process currently ongoing in the county,” the report added. “It is through this process that a new vision for Bonner County can be laid out and achieved.”

The report goes on, in its conclusions of law, to determine that the proposed KBCR code amendment “is not in accord” with Idaho Code or the Bonner County Comp Plan.

P&Z Commissioner Don Davis suggested the March 8 workshop.

“It might be better to have a workshop with the group to discuss these things,” he said, “because we can’t just get into the wording in the application now, but if we can do that in a workshop it is going to give all of us more latitude.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Winter Carnival Wrap up!  Start your week with some Cornhole at MickDuff’s. Then hit up the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Panida. You wont want to miss the Winter Carnival games downtown, and the eagerly anticipated K-9 Keg Pull at Eichardt’s. See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal