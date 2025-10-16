Justin Landis to play KRFY Little Live Radio Hour

By Ben Olson

In every music scene, there’s that one guy who is like the duct tape that holds everything together. In Sandpoint, that’s Justin Landis.

Whether performing his own tunes, sitting in with others, mixing live sound or recording in his studio, Landis has irons in all the musical fires. Plus, he’s one hell of a nice guy.

Catch a special show with Landis at KRFY’s Little Live Radio Hour at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at the Panida Little Theater (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).

The Little Live Radio Hour is an intimate experience that KRFY 88.5 FM hosts along with the Panida to showcase talented local musicians — offering audiences a behind-the-scenes, in-person concert experience.

Justin Landis performing at the Festival at Sandpoint in 2025. Photo by Racheal Baker

Those interested in attending in person are encouraged to be settled in their seats by 6:45 p.m. to prepare for the 7 p.m. live broadcast; otherwise, listen at home at 88.5 FM or stream on KRFY.org. Regardless, the show is free to attend.

A multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and proverbial spice rack of musical talent, Landis has been a staple in the scene since people were still buying CDs. His latest venture, a recording studio called Johnny Long Station, is nestled among a forest oasis on seven acres just outside of town and provides a creative, inspirational setting for bands and artists to record their creations into something tangible and salable (visit johnnylongstation.com for more information).

Visit KRFY.org for more on the Little Live Radio Hour, and to listen to previous artistic guests.