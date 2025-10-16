FAA certifies planes built by local students

By Reader Staff

Two airplanes constructed by local middle- and high-school students were recently inspected by a Federal Aviation Administration representative and found to be airworthy, clearing the way for the planes to start flight testing.

Students who worked on the planes as part of the ACES plane building club were given certificates of achievement from the FAA examiner. Former-ACES student Eric Gray will serve as the test pilot in the Van’s RV12 and Zenith 750 STOL aircraft.

A student works on an airplane as part of the ACES club. Courtesy photo

North Idaho High School Aerospace Program, Inc., is a Sandpoint-based nonprofit that provides hands-on STEM skills training and career pathways experiences for Bonner County students. The program is in its 13th year and has produced almost 60 graduates who have gone into aviation careers or are in training now. The program offers an academic class for credit at Sandpoint High School, discounted prices, and help with scholarships for flight training and Saturday airplane building with the ACES Workshop, which is guided by experienced volunteer mentors.

ACES students work in rented hangars at the Sandpoint Airport and students work year-round on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Project costs — including $15,000 in program overhead and $80,000 for an airplane kit — are covered by tax-deductible in-kind and money donations.

According to organizers, as the two current planes are completed and certified, work at ACES will continue with building a Jabiru J430.

The next step for the program is raising funds through donations and grants to purchase the new engine, and another kit plane.

For more information, view the three-minute video at highschoolaerospace.org and email highschoolaerospace@gmail.com.