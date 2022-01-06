ARPA fund legal opinion should arrive within the week

· January 5, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

The use of American Rescue Plan Act funds by Bonner County has remained a hot topic of discussion at weekly commissioner meetings since early November, when Sheriff Daryl Wheeler moved to return ARPA monies after discovering possible “strings attached” to the acceptance and spending of the federal relief funds.

The core of concern, expressed by elected officials and citizens alike, is whether using ARPA funds commits Bonner County to comply with all federal executive orders — particularly, any orders pertaining to required vaccination against the novel coronavirus. 

Commissioners have assured the public that their legal counsel is looking into it — an effort that should culminate within the week, according to Bonner County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bauer, who told the Reader on Jan. 3 that the county’s civil attorney team will be releasing its findings on the ARPA fund requirements later this week or early next.

“We are working to get a consensus opinion between the three of us, and we’re hopefully going to get it done very early next week,” said Bauer, referring to himself, Deputy Prosecutor Bill Wilson and Prosecutor Louis Marshall. He noted that the county has also consulted with an outside firm on the issue to get “a second set of eyes on it.”

While the county regularly accepts and spends federal grants as part of daily operations, relief funds related to COVID-19 have raised concerns about what conditions could come with the ARPA money.

“I think it is clear what the intention of the American Rescue Plan Act is,” said resident Kendra Martin, who, at the Jan. 4 meeting, cited a letter from President Joe Biden that accompanied payment notices to beneficiaries under ARPA, in which the president called the act “a law that will help vaccinate America.” 

“We have a constitutional sheriff who saw it plain as day right off the bat and returned the money,” Martin continued. “I still don’t understand why you are dragging your feet.”

Bonner County was allotted nearly $9 million under ARPA, some of which has already been spent by EMS. Though Wheeler requested about $28,500 for “COVID mitigation” at the jail, he asked commissioners to return that money to county coffers after consulting with Clerk Mike Rosedale and discovering a condition in the U.S. Treasury Department’s guidelines stating that recipients of ARPA funds must “comply with all other applicable federal statutes, regulations and executive orders, and [the] recipient shall provide for such compliance by other parties in any agreements it enters into with other parties relating to this award.”

Vaccines are of particular concern to county leaders as well as their most vocal anti-mandate constituents, as commissioners passed a resolution in October pledging to oppose any orders requiring citizens to be inoculated against the virus.

According to Bauer, should county departments continue to spend ARPA funds and then discover it ties them to all current and future federal mandates, “we could be in violation of an executive order if it says, ‘do everything that you can to encourage county-wide vaccinations.’”

“The question is, given the contract for the funds, can they impose future requirements, not just subject us to current executive orders or current treasury regulations?” Bauer said, adding later: “That is, to me, the core question.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Panida Films

2022 Welcomes you! Check out what’s going on around town. Backcountry Film Festival, and Reclaim Idaho films at the Panida Theater. Free Ski/Winter Access at Priest Lake and Farragut State Park , Ponderay Market, Live music, and more. See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal