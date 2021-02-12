If North Idaho was a board game

· February 11, 2021

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

What if North Idaho was a board game? How do you think it would look, and what exactly would be a good strategy to win?

In the interest of answering nonsensical hypotheticals, may we present to you a vision of what this board game would indeed look like. Welcome to “North Idaho: The Board Game.”

To start with, the board would be laid out in a circle, with Sandpoint in the middle as the end result, surrounded by rural “waypoints” spiraling inward. As game play advances, players can either pass through these waypoints undeterred or, as is usually the case, they might find themselves stuck by a train or until passing a series of more difficult mental and physical challenges. Such challenges include: “how to make sure your child has a sufficient education when Idaho’s per-pupil funding ranks among the lowest in the nation?”; “how to deflect an argument by waving a flag or revving a Diesel engine”; and, “which laws passed in Idaho were later ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court?”.

Photo illustration by Ben Olson.

There would be a lake section filled with trivia about weed treatments, no-wake zones and stories of big fish from years past. Players in canoes and kayaks are at a disadvantage to the more wealthy players with powerboats bumping modern country music from a set of speakers mounted and pointed at quiet beaches surrounding the lake. Players would also pass through the “Facebook Forum Dead Zone” where they may lose several turns mired in conspiracy theories, aimless gripes about public art and traffic, intolerant observations disguised as jokes and a circular loop of arguments meant to distract the player from reentering the real world. 

The “Local Politicians’ Corner” would offer quotes and actions from our elected representatives — including everything from reading comprehension tips from Bonner County Commissioner Dan McDonald to how to spot a listening device by Rep. Heather Scott to a “Which laws will the sheriff choose to enforce?” trivia section.

The game pieces would be different symbols seen in North Idaho, such as a pair of skis, a mountain peak, a mangy moose, a Gadsden flag, a hapless tourist, a pothole and a handgun. There might be some confusion during gameplay since all the pieces would be different shades of white, but players will figure it out.

Before play begins, each player would be doled out Moose Money, with different starting amounts depending on one crucial factor: how long the player has lived in North Idaho. For those who were born and raised, they would begin with a meager stack of small bills and coins, as well as substantial debt and a low starting wage with which to pay their astronomical rent. Those who moved here in the 1990s and now claim to be “from here” earn a bit more to start with, including several gold pieces dug out of hidey holes in the backyard and a neat home bought at above-market value.

 Players start off with big stacks of money if they recently relocated to North Idaho, with an extra payout if they’re from California and regularly tell other players to “go back to California.” They’ll get a leg up with the extra starting cash, but also a mansion on the lake and all sorts of toys with which they can torture their fellow players. 

Those who moved here during COVID-19 to “escape tyranny” would earn the biggest starting wages, including a megaphone to broadcast their views to all the other players (as well as anyone else within 50 yards), and of course get extra moves despite their claims that they’re being “silenced.”

Players win the game by navigating the winding county roads and summer traffic jams leading into the center, finally crossing the Long Bridge to Sandpoint, where they earn the right to dog on everything and everybody, with each complaint taking a turn away from those who haven’t reached the middle yet. When — or if — everyone reaches the middle, the ones with the most money and loudest voices win, and the rest are given tin-plated medallions signifying that they played — and lost — a hell of a town… er, game. It’s just a game. Right?

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: API access disrupted. Go to the App Dashboard and complete Data Use Checkup.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 200
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

A holiday weekend to love! Presidents’ Day Weekend along with a Valentine’s Sunday offers a great opportunity to take in a day hike, dining out, and a nighttime fireworks show at Schweitzer. See the Entertainment Calendar for details, plus more going on this week»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho local media survey 2021

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal