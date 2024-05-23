Nonprofit heals with horses

· May 22, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Local Laura Nass grew up with a deep love of horses, which followed her through her training as a social worker and her time working for the Idaho Children’s Developmental Disabilities Program. She had the idea to combine her passions in 2021, founding the 501(c)(3) nonprofit North Idaho Therapeutic Horse Riding, which promotes physical and emotional healing in kids of all ages.

“Horses and humans are seeking the same feelings of trust and connection, and once a person realizes this similarity, he or she is able to form a connection that is uplifting and inspiring,” Nass told the Reader.

Courtesy photo.

These communal animals are ideal partners for individuals working through physical or mental differences for a number of reasons — in Nass’ words, when you’re riding a horse you’re not “just sitting there.” Balancing on the saddle builds core strength, while the horse’s gait moves the rider’s pelvis in a way that simulates walking.

Nass’ programs also utilize sensory integration treatment, which “lead[s] to improvements in attention, speech output (articulation and volume), motor planning and body awareness and decreas[es] sensory defensiveness” through a combination of tactile and visual stimuli — like grooming the horses and observing their emotions.

“A horse will react with fear to any expression of anger, bullying or frustration, functioning as a mirror in which a person can immediately see the effect of their emotions and attitudes,” said Nass.

“Students learn how to control and redirect their anger because they have a stake in the outcome; they do not want to upset or hurt a horse they have come to care about! The intrinsic innocence of the horse reinforces the need for students to behave in a positive manner,” she added.

Horses further reinforce good behavior by triggering the release of the neuropeptide oxytocin, which helps humans form relationships and emotional attachments as well as decreases anxiety and stress levels.

Prospective families can register online at nitherapeutichorseriding.com, over the phone at 208-553-3590 or via an email to [email protected]. Over the course of each hour-long session, students bond with, groom and saddle their horses and then practice their riding skills and play games.

One hour sessions are ordinarily $60, but K-12 students are eligible for $1,000 scholarships through Idaho’s Empowering Parents Odyssey Program and families who are a part of Family Directed Support Services pay nothing.

The nonprofit also hosts birthday parties, trail rides and horse swimming experiences for kids and adults to support the costs associated with caring for the horses.

“Being in the presence of a horse brings an overwhelming sense of peace. Any bad day can be made better by simply spending time with a horse,” said Nass.

