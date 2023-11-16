Have a holly, jolly craft fair

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Bonner County Fairgrounds hosts its two-day Christmas Craft Fair, plus the fifth annual Gingerbread House Contest, Saturday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 19. Nearly 100 vendors will sell food, clothing and everything in between so that shoppers can check off their holiday gift lists early.

“Our vendors truly put their heart into their work and make a lasting impression on our visitors. At the fair office, we have people calling year round, wondering what the dates are for the next Christmas Fair,” said Maranda Montgomery, the Bonner County Fair office administrative assistant.

Families will enjoy live music by The Four Saxes while visiting Santa, who takes the stage from noon-2 p.m. each day. Kids can have their picture taken with old Saint Nick by Selkirk Ridge Photography before getting creative in the craft area. With the fair’s large event space filled to the brim, there will be hours of entertainment for the whole family.

The Sandpoint Rodeo Committee will have a booth to raise funds for the Lions Club’s Toys for Tots drive, which provides toys for local children ages 10 and under and gift certificates for ages 11-18.

The fair also requires that anyone entering the Gingerbread House Contest bring a canned food item to benefit the Bonner Community Food Bank in order to compete for the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

“This show has a way of bringing everyone together with one thing in mind — the joy and love that Christmas brings to families,” said Montgomery.

Submissions for the Gingerbread House Contest are due by Friday, Nov. 17 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, or the contest application, visit bonnercountyfair.com.