Have a holly, jolly craft fair

· November 16, 2023

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The Bonner County Fairgrounds hosts its two-day Christmas Craft Fair, plus the fifth annual Gingerbread House Contest, Saturday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 19. Nearly 100 vendors will sell food, clothing and everything in between so that shoppers can check off their holiday gift lists early.

“Our vendors truly put their heart into their work and make a lasting impression on our visitors. At the fair office, we have people calling year round, wondering what the dates are for the next Christmas Fair,” said Maranda Montgomery, the Bonner County Fair office administrative assistant.

Families will enjoy live music by The Four Saxes while visiting Santa, who takes the stage from noon-2 p.m. each day. Kids can have their picture taken with old Saint Nick by Selkirk Ridge Photography before getting creative in the craft area. With the fair’s large event space filled to the brim, there will be hours of entertainment for the whole family.

The Sandpoint Rodeo Committee will have a booth to raise funds for the Lions Club’s Toys for Tots drive, which provides toys for local children ages 10 and under and gift certificates for ages 11-18.

The fair also requires that anyone entering the Gingerbread House Contest bring a canned food item to benefit the Bonner Community Food Bank in order to compete for the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

“This show has a way of bringing everyone together with one thing in mind — the joy and love that Christmas brings to families,” said Montgomery.

Submissions for the Gingerbread House Contest are due by Friday, Nov. 17 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, or the contest application, visit bonnercountyfair.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Get Plowed, Jack Frost Fest, Missoula Children’s Theater  ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal