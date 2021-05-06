The Sandpoint Eater: The grill of your dreams

May 6, 2021

By Marcia Pilgeram
Reader Columnist

Seems like everyone is in barbecue mode. Every store I came across this past week had a massive display, showcasing all the equipment needed for pro- and amateur-BBQ master grillers alike. I was surprised to see how many choices are available and (sticker) shocked to see some of the prices. I have a couple life rules; I refuse to pay more for a hotel room than I’d pay for a cow, and I’d never spend more on a grill than I spent on my first car (1972 red VW bug).

My son is even more frugal than me and refused to spend any money on a grill. Why would he? He just sent me a picture of what I was afraid might be my custom-built coffin, but it turns out he had a friend visiting from Texas who couldn’t believe Zane didn’t have a grill or a smoker. When you live in the middle of northwestern-nowhere Montana, you just get busy and build your own. 

Zane’s not yet a master griller, but he is a master welder, with plenty of farm machinery laying around. Turns out you can build a mighty OK barbecue/smoker from the discarded baler, swather and semi truck-grille pieces. This new grilling gadget turns out some tasty pulled pork and armadillo eggs (a.k.a. jalapeno poppers), all prepared by 13-year-old granddaughter Miley.

If you don’t have big chunks and pieces of metal lying around the yard for a build-your-own-barbecue, you can head to any of our local home supply or hardware stores to find an astounding range of products. Honestly, the choices are endless; portable, free-standing, or built-in gas grills, electric, charcoal or pellet grills, Kamado grills, barbecue smokers and even outdoor pizza ovens.

And size doesn’t matter. Not when it comes to grills. Take the Big Green Egg (a Kamado grill); even the smallest one comes with a hefty price tag, starting at about $400. A small, tabletop, propane Weber Grill will set you back a couple hundred bucks.

Want to spend more? Pellet grills have become hugely popular, with numerous brands, sizes and prices (that can top a few thousand dollars). Traeger and Pit Boss seem to dominate the market with literally dozens of models, endless accessories, and no shortage of rubs and spices.

Personally, I’m a purist when it comes to seasonings, and the only flavoring I use on beef and pork is sea salt and fresh-cracked black pepper (adding a little fresh minced rosemary for lamb and chicken). I’m a firm believer that a good cut of meat doesn’t need a lot of extra help. 

In Argentina, where cattle are raised on lush pastures and some of the best beef in the world comes from, you won’t find much more than a salt shaker next to their parrilla (grill). They like to cook their asado (grilled beef) over open fires, using only wood for the heat source, which gives the meat an intense smoky flavor.

But not far from the meat platter, you will always find a bowl of bright green chimichurri — not unlike pesto to Italians, this essential Argentinian condiment is generously spooned over lots of dishes, including fish, seafood, rice and vegetables. Chimichurri is also popular in another beef-loving country (Uruguay), where red peppers are incorporated into the sauce.

Whether you’re an amateur or self-professed pro, now’s a good time to get that grill fired up and get your rub ready for McDuff’s barbecue competition on June 26.  You’ll find all the delicious details here: mickduffs.com/bbq-cookoff.

Maybe you’ll want to practice with a backyard barbecue for Mother’s Day. No matter what you’re grilling, chimichurri is the perfect addition, spooned over a bed of spicy rice, topped with your best goods from the grill.

 

Argentine Chimichurri Sauce — Yields about 1 1/2 cups

If possible, prepare a day in advance, keeps up to a week, covered in the fridge. Don’t over process, it should still have some bits and pieces of all ingredients.  This sauce is perfect on just about anything, but especially grilled beef.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup packed fresh parsley leaves, stems removed 

• 1 cup packed fresh cilantro, stems removed

• 4 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced

• 1/4 cup fresh oregano leaves, stems removed (or 4 teaspoons dried oregano)

• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar 

• 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1/2 tsp. sea salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup good quality olive oil

 

DIRECTIONS:

Place parsley, cilantro, garlic, oregano, vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper in the bowl of the food processor, fitted with blade. Process until finely chopped, stopping and scraping down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed, about 1 minute total.

With the motor running, add oil in a slow, steady stream. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and pulse a few more times to combine.

Transfer sauce to an air-tight container and refrigerate at least 4 hours. Before serving, stir and more salt or pepper, if needed. The chimichurri will keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

 

Spicy Rice — serves 6

This rice dish is a great accompaniment for grilled meats or seafood. If you want it spicier, leave seeds in the jalapeno pepper. If you don’t have fresh oregano, dried will do.

 

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 tbsp. cooking oil

• 2 cups basmati rice, uncooked

• 1/2 chopped onion

• 1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, chopped

• 2 tbsp. lime juice

• 2 tsp. cumin

• 1 clove garlic minced

• 1 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1 15 oz. can diced tomatoes 

• 4 cup chicken stock (or vegetable)

• 3 tbsp. fresh cilantro, rough chop 

• 2 tbsp. parsley, rough chop

• 2 tbs. fresh oregano leaves, chopped

 

DIRECTIONS:

