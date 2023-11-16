Something to be grateful for: The Shook Twins Giving Thanks Show

· November 16, 2023

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The community will come together Saturday, Nov. 25 at the annual Shook Twins Giving Thanks Show to celebrate the joy and power of music. Indie-folk stars Katelyn and Laurie Shook have toured coast to coast and even earned the admiration of famed English author Neil Gaiman, but they’re especially loved by North Idaho locals — many of whom have followed their musical careers for more than 16 years.

Katelyn feels that this year’s show will be especially meaningful, given the times.

“The show is about being grateful right now. With the world and everything horrible going on, it’s nice to take a moment and appreciate all that we do have. I’m always just so grateful that I got put in this healthy body in this safe part of the world,” she told the Reader.

Katelyn and Laurie Shook will perform their annual Giving Thanks Show at the Panida Saturday, Nov. 25. Courtesy photo.

For the first time in Sandpoint, the twins will collaborate with talented horn players to add new flare to fan favorites from their discography — which includes four albums and two EPs. Katelyn emphasized that, above all, she’s grateful for her family and musicians like these who have helped the twins make their musical dreams a reality.

“I have the best parents ever, and I’m happy that we get to be a family on stage. Plus, our bandmates are amazing. We get closer and closer every year,” she said.

The Shook Twins will treat concert-goers to an additional performance with their side project, SideBoob. This glittering, all-female cover band will belt out energizing pop hits from the ’90s that will have everyone in the audience jumping up to dance. They’ll also double down on their love of indie-folk music by sharing the stage with their longtime friend, Spokane artist and musician Karli Fairbanks.

“We really love and appreciate each other’s music and we’ve been fans of hers forever,” said Katelyn. 

Fairbanks and the twins played the same local circuit and met at the Empyrean — a popular coffee shop and music venue in Spokane that has since closed. With the lineup of familiar local and regional artists, this concert should feel like a party with 500 of your closest friends.

“We like to create an environment that makes you feel like you’re in our living room. It helps that they call the Panida, ‘Sandpoint’s living room,’” said Katelyn. 

In the past, the band has even brought couches and lamps from their own homes to create a more intimate atmosphere.

“We want you to feel like you didn’t just witness a performance, you were a part of it,” she continued.

One key element of that experience is dressing up. Fans usually try to emulate the twins’ costumes — which, in the past, meant a lot of sequins — but this year, to feel like a member of the band, Katelyn recommends wearing lots of blue.

Tickets cost $30, available in advance at panida.org, and will sell out fast. As always, the twins will give back to the Panida by donating a portion of their ticket sales and hosting a traditional “pass-the-hat” fundraiser at intermission.

Shake off the cold by spending an evening listening to the Shook Twins’ spunky tunes before their tour takes them back to Oregon.

“Our performances are about letting your joy out. We like to leave people feeling more like themselves,” said Katelyn.

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

