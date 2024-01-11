Comedy Avalanche kicks off 2024 series with Andrew Rivers at the Panida

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff
It’s a new year, which means it’s time for the new series of Comedy Avalanche shows at the Panida Theater, kicking off 2024 with a show Saturday, Jan. 13 headlined by Andrew Rivers and featuring Chase Mayers with a guest spot by Jody Carroll.
Based in Seattle, Rivers has performed on stages across the country and in Europe, entertaining audiences with his brand of whip-smart storytelling. As his online bio puts it, Rivers “was rejected from Netflix and The Tonight Show and was cut from a bad standup show NBC did a few years ago too. But his comedy specials from Dry Bar Comedy (2018) and The Laugh Button (2021) have millions of views on YouTube anyway.”
A regular opener for Christopher Titus, Rivers has also toured with Steve Hofstetter and appeared on Laughs on Fox and The Bob & Tom Show.
“After being constantly bullied, his only defense was to develop an acid wit, which has made him a great comic, but a terrible boyfriend,” according to the event page.
Featured comic Mayers is described as “a long-haired laid back comedian from southern Louisiana who recently won ‘Funniest MotherF*&@!a’ in Tacoma and ‘Best in Fest’ at the Burbank Comedy Festival.”
Carroll is a Priest River-based stand-up who has made a name for herself with her irreverent takes on North Idaho life, being an empty-nester and more on regional stages and TikTok, where she has amassed 1.2 million likes and just shy of 100,000 followers.
Presented by Phillip Kopczynski, tickets to the show are $25 general admission and $55 for VIP (not including fees). Doors open at 7 p.m. and the comedy starts at 8 p.m. Get tickets at the door (300 N. First Ave.) and at panida.org. Check out the comics online at andrewjrivers.com, instagram.com/chasemayers and instagram.com/jodycarrollcomedy.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal