Comedy Avalanche kicks off 2024 series with Andrew Rivers at the Panida

· January 10, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Andrew Rivers. Courtesy photo.

It’s a new year, which means it’s time for the new series of Comedy Avalanche shows at the Panida Theater, kicking off 2024 with a show Saturday, Jan. 13 headlined by Andrew Rivers and featuring Chase Mayers with a guest spot by Jody Carroll.

Based in Seattle, Rivers has performed on stages across the country and in Europe, entertaining audiences with his brand of whip-smart storytelling. As his online bio puts it, Rivers “was rejected from Netflix and The Tonight Show and was cut from a bad standup show NBC did a few years ago too. But his comedy specials from Dry Bar Comedy (2018) and The Laugh Button (2021) have millions of views on YouTube anyway.”

A regular opener for Christopher Titus, Rivers has also toured with Steve Hofstetter and appeared on Laughs on Fox and The Bob & Tom Show.

“After being constantly bullied, his only defense was to develop an acid wit, which has made him a great comic, but a terrible boyfriend,” according to the event page.

Featured comic Mayers is described as “a long-haired laid back comedian from southern Louisiana who recently won ‘Funniest MotherF*&@!a’ in Tacoma and ‘Best in Fest’ at the Burbank Comedy Festival.”

Carroll is a Priest River-based stand-up who has made a name for herself with her irreverent takes on North Idaho life, being an empty-nester and more on regional stages and TikTok, where she has amassed 1.2 million likes and just shy of 100,000 followers.  

Presented by Phillip Kopczynski, tickets to the show are $25 general admission and $55 for VIP (not including fees). Doors open at 7 p.m. and the comedy starts at 8 p.m. Get tickets at the door (300 N. First Ave.) and at panida.org. Check out the comics online at andrewjrivers.com, instagram.com/chasemayers and instagram.com/jodycarrollcomedy.

