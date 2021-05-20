Harold’s IGA & Justin Landis, May 21, The Festival at Sandpoint office

Locals don’t have to wait for the end of July to start enjoying live music facilitated by the Festival at Sandpoint; the nonprofit’s Live from 525 concert series brings the joy of public gigs to a 30-person audience inside the Festival at Sandpoint office. The next Live from 525 show will feature local indie-rock favorite Harold’s IGA — made up of multi-instrumentalist trio Ben Olson, Cadie Archer and Josh Vitalie — along with experimental folk singer-songwriter Justin Landis. The evening will also feature a donation-based bar. Shows are recorded live on the Festival’s YouTube channel, and available for viewing afterward.
Proceeds from the Live from 525 shows are used to help the Festival keep music education and accessibility in Sandpoint.
— Lyndsie Kiebert
Doors and bar open at 4:30 p.m., music from 5-6:45 p.m., $25 general admission, discounts for Festival Members. The Festival at Sandpoint office, 525 Pine St., 208-265-4554, festivalatsandpoint.com.
