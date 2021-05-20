Festival at Sandpoint outlines changes for 2021 season

New policies include online ticketing platforms and cashless payments at venue

· May 20, 2021

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint has been steadily announcing its musical lineup for their 38th annual concert series, while also outlining some changes that attendees should expect for this year’s two-week event.

The Festival at Sandpoint, in pre-pandemic times. Photo by Racheal Baker.

Executive Director Ali Baranski introduced several updates to the Festival’s policies for the upcoming season, including cashless ticketing and purchases at the concert, guidelines for artificial turf and more.

This will be the first Festival at Sandpoint on the artificial turf at War Memorial Field, which brings a few changes to previous years. No glass will be allowed inside the concert venue with the sole exception of wine bottles. 

The collection of food vendors known as Festival Street will move to Lakeview Park behind the grandstands to both extend the venue and allow for increased capacity with more social distancing and space available for seating. This also removes the risk of damaging the new artificial turf.

Festival Street will be going digital and contactless with the introduction of the Noble app. How it works: concertgoers download the app on their phone and order everything directly from the app, including food, drinks, merchandise and chairs. When the order is ready for pickup, a notification will be sent to the phone. This eliminates waiting in lines and paying with cash, so patrons can spend their time listening to the music and socializing with friends.

Menus will be available to browse ahead of concert time, and orders can be made for a specific time. As always, Festival patrons are allowed to bring their own food and drinks inside the venue (again, no glass bottles other than wine bottles).

“It is extremely important to note that in-person ordering via credit/debit, cash or check will not be accepted,” the Festival wrote in a news release. “All orders will be placed via mobile ordering on the Noble app and for pickup only.”

Festival staff and volunteers have also committed to increasing sanitizing procedures and will offer frequent opportunities to wash hands at sanitation stations.

No dance-style concerts will be offered at the 2021 Festival, but everyone is welcome to dance at their blanket or “pod.”

“Pushing forward will not be permitted and we ask that the personal space of other concertgoers be respected,” the Festival wrote.

Tickets will be sold exclusively online, though Festival staff are always available to assist with online ordering. 

“Thank you for your understanding, cooperation and adaptability during this unprecedented season,” the Festival wrote. “We look forward to seeing you this summer under the stars to help welcome live music back to Sandpoint!”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

How does your garden grow? Bonner County History Museum’s annual Plant Sale is the perfect opportunity to purchase plants while benefitting this favorite nonprofit. Then make your way to the Healing Garden Open House for inspiration! Check it all out on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal