Festival at Sandpoint outlines changes for 2021 season

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint has been steadily announcing its musical lineup for their 38th annual concert series, while also outlining some changes that attendees should expect for this year’s two-week event.

Executive Director Ali Baranski introduced several updates to the Festival’s policies for the upcoming season, including cashless ticketing and purchases at the concert, guidelines for artificial turf and more.

This will be the first Festival at Sandpoint on the artificial turf at War Memorial Field, which brings a few changes to previous years. No glass will be allowed inside the concert venue with the sole exception of wine bottles.

The collection of food vendors known as Festival Street will move to Lakeview Park behind the grandstands to both extend the venue and allow for increased capacity with more social distancing and space available for seating. This also removes the risk of damaging the new artificial turf.

Festival Street will be going digital and contactless with the introduction of the Noble app. How it works: concertgoers download the app on their phone and order everything directly from the app, including food, drinks, merchandise and chairs. When the order is ready for pickup, a notification will be sent to the phone. This eliminates waiting in lines and paying with cash, so patrons can spend their time listening to the music and socializing with friends.

Menus will be available to browse ahead of concert time, and orders can be made for a specific time. As always, Festival patrons are allowed to bring their own food and drinks inside the venue (again, no glass bottles other than wine bottles).

“It is extremely important to note that in-person ordering via credit/debit, cash or check will not be accepted,” the Festival wrote in a news release. “All orders will be placed via mobile ordering on the Noble app and for pickup only.”

Festival staff and volunteers have also committed to increasing sanitizing procedures and will offer frequent opportunities to wash hands at sanitation stations.

No dance-style concerts will be offered at the 2021 Festival, but everyone is welcome to dance at their blanket or “pod.”

“Pushing forward will not be permitted and we ask that the personal space of other concertgoers be respected,” the Festival wrote.

Tickets will be sold exclusively online, though Festival staff are always available to assist with online ordering.

“Thank you for your understanding, cooperation and adaptability during this unprecedented season,” the Festival wrote. “We look forward to seeing you this summer under the stars to help welcome live music back to Sandpoint!”