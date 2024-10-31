There are a lot of Halloween happenings around Sandpoint tonight. Here’s a quick and dirty guide to all the eerie events offered on Thursday, Oct. 31:

• Sandpoint Witches, Warlocks & Wizards 2024 Paddle

Grab your kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards for an adventure on the water. Meet at the Witch’s Hat (the pavilion) at Sandpoint City Beach at 3 p.m. Soup will be provided, but please bring a dish to share and your own bowl, plates, utensils and cups (no disposable items, please). Costumes are highly encouraged.

• Trick or Treat at MCS

Visit the haunted conservatory and roam the ghostly halls from 3:30-5 p.m. Enjoy musical performances, catch a glimpse of the “ghost” of the 1908 conservatory and snack on plenty of candy. Entry is free, but donations are always welcome.

• Kessa’s Court Trunk or Treat

Back for its second year, this celebration has games, candy, a haunted forest, food trucks and more. Join the fun from 3-5 p.m. at 775 Bonner Mall Way in Ponderay.

• Trick or Treat LPOHS

Bring all the little ghosts and goblins to Lake Pend Oreille High School, 1005 N. Boyer Ave., for trick-or-treating from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

• Scaryoke

Head down to the Tervan Tavern, 411 Cedar St., from 8pm to midnight for Halloween-themed karaoke and a costume contest with prizes at 9 p.m.

• Sandpoint Lions Club Trunk or Treat

Join the Lions for trick-or-treating in the 609 S. Ella Ave. parking lot. Buy hand-dipped corn dogs, fresh popcorn, hot cocoa or apple cider from 4-7 p.m.

• Trunk or Treat at Mountain Motors

Celebrate Mountain Motors’ new home at 1055 Fontaine Dr. in Ponderay by trunk-or-treating with candy, music, face painting and more from 4-7 p.m.

• Matchwood Trunk or Treat

The community spirit is alive and well at Matchwood Brewing Co. (513 Oak St.) with their inaugural trunk or treat event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Drop by at 6 p.m. for the costume contest and, at 6:30 p.m., the “car-stume” contest for the best spook-mobile. Email [email protected] to participate in the car-stume contest.

• Nosferatu: A Halloween movie

Arguably one of the most unsettling vampire movies ever made, the 1922 release Nosferatu is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula starring the spidery vampire personified by Max Schreck that has spawned countless imitations in the century following its release. Backed by an orchestral performance of Hans Erdmann’s original 1922 score, Nosferatu will be shown for free at the historic Pearl Theater in Bonners Ferry at 7 p.m. Come — if you dare.