Northwest Autobody’s ‘Deervember’ helps feed Bonner County

By David Keyes

Reader Contributor

The need is real.

The Bonner Community Food Bank has never been hit as hard as it has been this year. An average of 3,000 people used the organization’s services per month and the trend is increasing.

“In the past two years, we have seen a 53 percent increase,” said Director Debbie Love.

“We have never seen so many people in need and they are coming to us from all demographics.”

There are the older folks who rely on Social Security but rising grocery prices have taken a substantial bite into what they can buy at stores. There are the working families that can barely afford rent but make just enough not to qualify for help from services like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Then there are people who are just down on their luck — either living in their vehicle or homeless.

Enter Northwest Autobody and “Deervember.”

Since 2016, the chain of locally-owned auto body repair shops has donated $17,000 to the food bank in a promotion that makes something good out of an event that is usually seen as a negative.

“Nobody wants to get in an accident,” said Co-owner Eric Donenfeld. “So several years ago we decided to partner with the food bank in November to not only raise awareness of deer-versus-vehicle strikes but to help our less-fortunate neighbors.”

November is the busiest month for animal collisions because of dark driving conditions, deer in rut and animals flushed out of their habitat by hunters and predators.

For each animal strike repaired at either Sandpoint or Ponderay NWAB shops in November, the business will give $50 to the food bank. NWAB joins forces with Washington Trust — which matches all donations — as well as Age Heating and Cooling and Energy Electric.

Last year, the promotion raised $2,550.

“Cash donations like we received from NWAB and Washington Trust go a long way because of our buying power and relationships with local grocery stores,” Love said. “Of course, we welcome all donations whether they are in the form of food or cash. We also need volunteers.”

Last year to promote the cause, Eric even donned a deer outfit and dashed into a Chamber of Commerce meeting, while an employee wore the outfit for a series of photos on the firm’s popular Facebook page.

“It is all about raising awareness, helping our community and having a little fun,” said Eric.

The community continues to come to the aid of the Food Bank and businesses like NWAB and Washington Trust and organizations like Rotary make a huge impact, according to Love.

“This community never ceases to amaze me or rise to the challenge,” she said.