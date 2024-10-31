Northwest Autobody’s ‘Deervember’ helps feed Bonner County

· October 31, 2024

By David Keyes
Reader Contributor

The need is real.

The Bonner Community Food Bank has never been hit as hard as it has been this year. An average of 3,000 people used the organization’s services per month and the trend is increasing.

“In the past two years, we have seen a 53 percent increase,” said Director Debbie Love.

“We have never seen so many people in need and they are coming to us from all demographics.”

There are the older folks who rely on Social Security but rising grocery prices have taken a substantial bite into what they can buy at stores. There are the working families that can barely afford rent but make just enough not to qualify for help from services like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Then there are people who are just down on their luck — either living in their vehicle or homeless.

Enter Northwest Autobody and “Deervember.”

Since 2016, the chain of locally-owned auto body repair shops has donated $17,000 to the food bank in a promotion that makes something good out of an event that is usually seen as a negative.

“Nobody wants to get in an accident,” said Co-owner Eric Donenfeld. “So several years ago we decided to partner with the food bank in November to not only raise awareness of deer-versus-vehicle strikes but to help our less-fortunate neighbors.”

November is the busiest month for animal collisions because of dark driving conditions, deer in rut and animals flushed out of their habitat by hunters and predators.

For each animal strike repaired at either Sandpoint or Ponderay NWAB shops in November, the business will give $50 to the food bank. NWAB joins forces with Washington Trust — which matches all donations — as well as Age Heating and Cooling and Energy Electric.

Last year, the promotion raised $2,550.

“Cash donations like we received from NWAB and Washington Trust go a long way because of our buying power and relationships with local grocery stores,” Love said. “Of course, we welcome all donations whether they are in the form of food or cash. We also need volunteers.”

Last year to promote the cause, Eric even donned a deer outfit and dashed into a Chamber of Commerce meeting, while an employee wore the outfit for a series of photos on the firm’s popular Facebook page.

“It is all about raising awareness, helping our community and having a little fun,” said Eric.

The community continues to come to the aid of the Food Bank and businesses like NWAB and Washington Trust and organizations like Rotary make a huge impact, according to Love.

“This community never ceases to amaze me or rise to the challenge,” she said.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Trick-or-Treats, Trunk-or-Treats, Haunts, Fests, Paddles, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal