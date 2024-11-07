POAC welcomes Japanese folk dance performance

By Reader Staff
The Pend Oreille Arts Council will host Unit Souzou’s project titled “Constant State of Otherness” on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).
Through a dynamic blend of taiko, Japanese folk dance, song and personal storytelling, six performers guide the audience on a four-part journey inspired by feelings of isolation and the quest for belonging.
“Unit Souzou’s performance promises to be a powerful experience that will resonate with everyone,” stated POAC Executive Director Tone Stolz. “We’re excited to offer this unique opportunity for the audience to connect with the blend of tradition and innovation in taiko drumming.”
In addition to creating groundbreaking professional theatrical works, Unit Souzou is committed to sharing taiko through school-based education programs and will participate in POAC’s Ovations program, which provides educational experiences in the performing arts for K-12 students.
Tickets for “Constant State of Otherness” are $25 for adults and $10 for youth. They can be purchased at artinsandpoint.org, at the POAC gallery (313 N. Second Ave.) or at the Panida box office on the night of the performance.
