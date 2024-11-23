‘Giving Thanks’ in the form of song

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Thanksgiving in Sandpoint has become a Shook-ie affair. The hometown stars Laurie and Katelyn Shook will bring Shook Twins back to the Panida for the annual “Giving Thanks” concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Coming off a sold-out performance as their side project, Sideboob, at The Hive, Katelyn and Laurie will bring together their band for this highly-anticipated concert in Sandpoint. Tickets are $30 each and usually sell out, so don’t delay.

The “Giving Thanks” show has always been a hometown reunion for Katelyn and Laurie, who perform their own music and invite their friends’ bands to join in the fun, usually ending with a collaboration.

Shook Twins will fly out their full band, including Alex Radakovich on drums, Aber Miller on keys and bass and Niko Slice on guitar.

Also joining the fun will be Handmade Moments, a New Orleans-based duo consisting of Anna Moss and Joel Ludford.

“They’re some of our best friends,” Katelyn told the Reader. “They play a whole bunch of instruments: horns, guitar, upright bass, mandolin — you name it. They’re really folky, edgy and a lot of fun. … So poignant and powerful.”

Katelyn said Sandpointians might recognize Handmade Moments from when they opened for Yonder Mountain String Band at The Hive some years back.

“They’ll open the show as a duo; then they’re going to be joining us in true Shook Twins ‘Giving Thanks’ form where we collaborate with the homies.”

The ongoing collaborations with numerous bands have indeed become a staple of Shook Twins shows.

“Over the years, I think we find some of the most joy we’ve ever had playing music was when we collaborate with other people, playing on their own music or them playing on ours,” Katelyn said. “It’s become a really important part of why Laurie and I love playing music.”

The “Giving Thanks” concert also serves as a community fundraiser for various local causes. This year, as has been the case for several past shows, proceeds will benefit the Panida Theater’s Century Fund. Schweitzer also donated a season pass to the Panida to raffle off, with tickets available at the “Giving Thanks” show for $10 each or $20 for three. The winner will be drawn at the Panida on the night of the show.

While Shook Twins play a spectrum of music at their concerts, the dance floor will almost always be packed.

“We just like to warn people that if you come and sit in the first five rows or so, don’t be mad that your view might get blocked by dancers,” Katelyn said. “We love it, so don’t complain.”

Shook Twins and Handmade Moments are also playing the night before at the historic Pearl Theater at 7160 Ash St. in Bonners Ferry. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $25 each.

“It’s such a delight playing there,” she said. “It’s like a dollhouse inside. It’s super old, like an old church with a sweet, tiny stage. Really intimate. Laurie and I are playing as a duo at that show, which will be unique.”

Buy tickets at panida.org or thehistoricpearltheater.org. Listen at shooktwins.com.