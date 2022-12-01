The future of winter recreation and tourism in Idaho

By Aly Bean

Reader Contributor

I grew up in Colorado, but didn’t get into skiing until I was in college in Durango. The local resort was named Purgatory, but the name officially changed to “Durango Mountain Resort” in 2000 after new owners secured the purchase. This just didn’t feel the same to us locals, who liked the idea of skiing in a gorgeous area whose name meant the space between heaven and hell.

Resorts in Colorado and Idaho have enjoyed heavenly winters for decades, but what does the future hold for winter sports?

As an employee of the Idaho Conservation League, I have the honor of working to protect our quality of life from the harmful effects of climate change. We know Idaho’s climate is changing from the Idaho Climate-Economy Impacts Assessment released last year by the University of Idaho McClure Center for Public Policy.

Temperatures have risen almost 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900. This may not seem like much, but it has equated to fiercer storms, increased intensity of wildfires and, importantly, a change in our water regimes — including snowpack.

Under projected climate changes, we will likely see increasing precipitation in the winter and early spring, mainly in the form of rain, as well as decreasing summer precipitation. An increase in rain-on-snow events is also likely, which can lead to more flooding, as well as land and mudslides. This is important to note for winter recreation and tourism at resorts like Schweitzer, where the bottom of the Stella Chairlift is only 3,900 feet in elevation.

Meanwhile, our Western states have seen snowfall decrease by 40% in the past 40 years, which equates to about 35 fewer recreation days. This means our resorts are opening later in the season and entire communities are feeling the financial impact of shorter winters.

Changes in our mountain snowpack not only affect winter recreation and tourism — which provides about $475 million in annual tax revenues and boosts our economy by nearly $4 billion — but agriculture, plants and wildlife as well.

In our waters, fish spawning can be disrupted when changes in snowmelt alter the timing and abundance of insects and streamflow. On land, certain types of trees rely on snow for insulation from freezing temperatures; and, as seen with Laclede near Priest River, mills may need to be retooled to accept tree species that grow on drier sites.

What’s more, bark beetles are thriving in these warmer temperatures, killing trees and providing fuel for wildfires. Along with having more fuel, warmer temperatures, drought and earlier snowmelt are leading to longer and more intense fire seasons.

How did this happen? These changes in the temperature, timing of snowmelt and declining mountain snowpack are due to burning fossil fuels like gasoline, oil and coal. When these fuels are burned for energy, manufacturing and transportation, carbon dioxide (CO2) enters the atmosphere in ever increasing amounts. This builds up CO2 around the Earth, increasing the heat-trapping blanket and causing both air and water temperatures to warm.

Ski resorts around the country are taking steps to reduce their contribution to climate change, as well as find ways to adapt — after all, their business depends on it.

Many are helping, as Durango Mountain Resort did: by adding a shuttle bus to reduce gasoline usage. To maintain forests that convert CO2 to oxygen, some resorts are avoiding expanding their ski trails into undisturbed forested areas, while simultaneously incorporating wildlife habitat and forest protection into their plans. These efforts should be applauded — and you can do so by telling your local resort that you support them protecting forests and environmentally-sensitive terrain, taking policy positions that support the environment by reducing traffic and emissions, and conserving water and energy.

These efforts are becoming increasingly important to winter recreationists when choosing destinations, as they should.

Idaho’s winter recreation industry can play a leading role in protecting our winters and reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. If we are going to tackle climate change and ease its most dire impacts, we are going to need to work together to advance clean energy projects, accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and support Idaho’s decision makers to move at a quicker pace for our climate.

Durango Mountain Resort is named Purgatory once again and pays homage to its roots. Their slogan now includes the phrase, “close to heaven, fun as hell.” If we are to protect Idaho’s winters and the places that feel like heaven, then we must act on climate change. Idaho’s winter recreation industry, outdoor recreation opportunities and our quality of life depend on it.

For more information on how you can get involved visit idahoconservation.org/take-action.

Aly Bean is a Climate Campaign coordinator for the Idaho Conservation League. She lives and works in Moscow, Idaho.