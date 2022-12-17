Gift guide 2022

By Ben Olson

The irony of me writing a gift guide is as thick as molasses in wintertime. I’m terrible at buying obligatory gifts. I know there are others like me who are also overcome with anxiety at the mere thought of shopping for their friends and family during the holidays.

Sure, sometimes buying gifts can be easy — especially when you’re buying for someone who loves everything you get them. Then there are those who are, let’s say, “difficult.” If they wanted a particular item, chances are they bought it for themselves.

What do hapless gift-buyers like myself do in this situation? We think outside the box. Then we turn to Google. Here are a few ideas for people who are tough to buy for:

Asian sauce sample pack

Even difficult people have to eat. If your difficult person also loves Asian food, this sampler pack of Asian sauces will take their rice stir fries or noodle bowls to a whole new level. The set includes 15 starters that will help make more than 45 meals, which includes Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Filipino, Vietnamese and Thai starter packs for $65. Check it out at omsom.com.

Custom sunglasses

I swore off expensive sunglasses long ago, right after diving in the lake and losing a $130 pair just hours after purchasing them. Knockaround is a company aiming to fill the gap between those who want quality shades, but don’t want to break the bank. For anywhere from $30-$45, you can get a pair that look great and will stand the test of time; but, if you lose or break them, it won’t hurt quite so much. The best part? You can customize exactly how you want them to look, including colors of frames and lenses, as well as styles. Visit knockaround.com and purchase a gift card for whatever amount you’d like, then the person you give the gift to can go online, design their own pair of shades and have them sent directly to their homes. Don’t forget to check if they have a 15% off “first time customer” coupon code.

Travel game pack

I’ve often been out with friends and wished I had a deck of cards or some dice to play a game with them. Why not give your loved ones a game pack that gives them the option to carry these items for spontaneous fun? My partner Cadie sews little canvas carrying cases that hold six dice and a small instruction booklet explaining popular dice games — often without the need for pen and paper. They make travel versions of most games, so do some research and find out what games your gift recipient likes, then surprise them with these little gems.

Socks

I know, I know. When you’re young, socks are the absolute worst gift to receive. But, the older you get, the more you appreciate a warm, comfy pair of socks. Part of the fun of buying gifts for difficult people is anticipating what they would or would not spend money on. Does your recipient only buy 12-packs of tube socks from Walmart and wear them until their big toes are escaping? Why not surprise them with a couple of pairs of Smartwool socks that they’d never buy on their own? Better yet, if they’re skiers or snowboarders, put a pair of expensive socks designed for winter sports under the tree and they’ll be happy campers.

Containers for leftovers

This can also be filed under the “boring” category for anyone under 30, but for those who regularly cook and have to store leftovers, it’s a boss moment when they open a present and find a half dozen new, sparkly containers that are oven/microwave safe, lightweight and have locking lids to prevent spillage.

Reusable grocery bags

If your gift recipient comes home from the grocery store with a dozen plastic bags in tow, it’s time you brought them into the 21st century. Reusable grocery bags are not only better for the environment, they also carry a lot more items, don’t rip from being overloaded and are easier to carry. You can find fun designs anywhere. Don’t forget to buy extra so they can keep some in the car in case they forget to grab them before leaving the house.

Fancy long matches

Maybe others don’t burn themselves as often as I do while lighting candles when the wick is low in the glass, but, if they do, it’s a no-brainer to give them a few packs of fancy long-handled matches. They also make Bic lighters now that have a one-inch extension that make lighting hard-to-reach candles much easier.

Cold, hard cash

There’s no shame in giving people cash, especially if they aren’t particularly well-off. But there are creative ways to give the cash that make it more fun. Here are some ideas: roll up your cash tightly and insert it into a balloon before you tie it off, then give it to them with a pin. Another fun idea is to look up how to fold dollar bill origami. There are great designs online for making hearts and other objects to add a bit of flair to your gift. Finally, you can get really literal and put some money in a plastic bag, then submerge it in a bowl of water. Place the container in the freezer and let it freeze overnight, then hand them a block of ice with something to break it apart. Cold, hard cash, baby.