From spooky to simply fun

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Scary

Reader Staff

Whether you celebrate the spooky season with gore or chocolate — maybe both? — there’s a local Halloween event with your name on it. Here are just a few:

Friday, Oct. 28

Annual Bonner County Fairgrounds Halloween Party

4203 N. Boyer Ave.

5:30-9 p.m.

Hit up the Bonner County Fairgrounds for a family-friendly night of games, pumpkin decorating, treats, a costume contest and a “spooky tunnel.” This event is free.

Misery @ the Panida Theater

300 N. First Ave.

7 p.m. (doors open half an hour before the show)

Kate McAlister and Ken Wood star in this adaptation of Stephen King’s 1987 novel Misery — a scary story just in time for the scariest weekend of the year. Misery is presented by Cade Prophet Memorial Productions and ticket proceeds will benefit the Better Together Animal Alliance. Read more on Page 23.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Pumpkin Huck Fundraising Tournament

10076 Baldy Mountain Road

7:30 a.m.

Disc golfers of all levels are invited to enjoy the sport on the local 18-hole Baldfoot Disc Golf Course during this special tournament. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and all participants must attend a 9 a.m. meeting before play begins.

Hickey Farms Harvest Festival Closing Day

674 Hickey Road

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Pick out your pumpkins and support local vendors at the last day of the harvest festival at Hickey Farms, which will also host the annual Crosstober bike race with the Pend Oreille Pedalers the same day.

Halloween Cabaret

7160 Ash St. in Bonners Ferry

7 p.m. (doors open half an hour before the show)

The Pearl Theater in Bonners Ferry will host a “delightfully spooky variety show” the Saturday before Halloween. Circus acts, dancing and music will highlight the night. Tickets are $15 in advance at ashleylopez.com/halloween, or $18 at the door — if there are any left.

Misery @ the Panida Theater

300 N. First Ave.

7 p.m. (doors open half an hour before the show)

Howling at the Moon Party

222 N. First Ave.

8 p.m. to late

A&P’s takes Halloween seriously, with its annual costume contest (which promises big prizes), along with food and drink specials. This is a 21+ party.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Misery @ the Panida Theater

300 N. First Ave.

3 p.m. (doors open half an hour before the show)

Monday, Oct. 31

Festival of Treats

611 S. Ella Ave.

4-6:30 p.m.

The Bonner County Historical Society and Museum is hosting this family-friendly event around the yellow caboose at Lakeview Park.

Sandpoint Lions Club Halloween 2022

609 S. Ella Ave.

4-9 p.m.

After enjoying the Festival of Treats at the museum, head next door to the Lions Club’s glow-in-the-dark funhouse-themed event to enjoy a haunted maze, corn dogs, popcorn and, of course, trick-or-treating for candy.

North Summit Trunk or Treat

201 N. Division Ave.

5-7 p.m.

Candy and hot drinks will be on tap at this family-friendly event, hosted in the church’s south parking lot.