Suzuki Celebration will highlight academy’s multi-age talent

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

For the third year, Suzuki String Academy will take to the Panida stage to share the results of its hard work to provide music education for locals of all ages. The aptly named Suzuki Celebration will take place Friday, April 28 with doors opening at 5 p.m. and music commencing at 6 p.m.

Suzuki String Academy Director Ruth Klinginsmith told the Reader that 65 local music students will take part in this year’s celebration concert, including music learners from 3 years old to adults.

The academy’s various groups, who practice together weekly, will be highlighted, as well as eight soloists on violin, viola, cello and piano. Two chamber ensembles will play some movie-themed music from Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings, and a group of local mothers who have learned to play alongside their children will also perform.

“This will be a super fun concert for all ages,” Klinginsmith said.

Tickets are $15 for adults who want preferred seating, and $10 for adults in standard seating. Student tickets for ages 4-17 are $5, and the concert is free for children up to 3 years old. Those with large families can benefit from a discount: every ticket purchased after a group’s first five will result in a 20% discount applied to every additional ticket. Find the ticket link at suzukistringacademy.com/events.

Looking ahead, Suzuki String Academy is hosting several events in the coming months to both entertain the public and invite interested students to get a feel for the institution.

First, on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon, Suzuki will host an open house to allow for prospective students to tour the academy’s facility — located at 1033 Baldy Mt. Road — and get a taste for classes. There will be music and movement class from 10-10:30 a.m. and a ukulele class from 11-11:30 a.m.

Next, Suzuki String Academy will put on a free chamber ensemble concert on Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church (417 N. Fourth Ave. in Sandpoint).

On Sunday, June 11 from 2-5 p.m. at Farmin Park the academy will perform a Sound of Music Musical. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at suzukistringacademy.com/events.

Suzuki String Academy will also host its annual Summer Strings Festival from Tuesday, Aug. 1-Saturday, Aug. 5, as well as New Families Orientation Monday, Aug. 28-Tuesday, Aug. 29.

As for regular operations, Suzuki String Academy offers private and group instruction on violin, viola, cello, piano and guitar. To learn more, visit suzukistringacademy.com or email [email protected]

Suzuki Celebration 2023 • Friday, April 28; doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.; $15/adult in preferred seating, $10/adult in standard seating, $5 for students, children 3 and under FREE. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191, panida.org. More information at suzukistringacademy.com/events.