By Read Staff

The POAC Gallery announced its latest exhibition, “Found Fragments,” featuring the works of Daryl and Judy Baird, Molly Gentry, Audrey Milch and Teresa Rancourt. This thought-provoking collection of fine art collage and assemblage pieces will be on display from April 5-30, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

Collage as an art form is often associated with craft and DIY projects, but “Found Fragments” aims to challenge that perception by showcasing the elevated and intricate nature of fine art collage and assemblage. The works in this exhibition demonstrate a deeper exploration of composition, texture and concept than your typical “vision board” collage.

“Fine art collage and assemblage are about more than just sticking materials together,” said Claire Christy, POAC Arts Coordinator. “They’re about creating visual narratives, exploring themes and engaging with the viewer on a profound level. ‘Found Fragments’ invites viewers to see collage and assemblage in a new light, as mediums capable of conveying complex emotions and ideas.”

One of the distinguishing features of “Found Fragments” is the use of found objects. From discarded packaging materials to vintage photographs, each piece incorporates elements sourced from the world around us, imbuing the artwork with layers of meaning and history. In “Found Fragments,” viewers will encounter works of art that challenge perceptions and spark curiosity.

The opening reception for “Found Fragments” promises to be an evening of inspiration and community. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, explore the exhibition firsthand, and engage in dialogue about the intersection of art and found objects.

In addition to the artwork on display, the reception will feature a special demonstration by POAC art teacher Barry Burgess. Burgess will be showcasing his caricature drawing skills to promote his upcoming cartooning class, offering attendees a glimpse into his teaching style and creative process. Admission to the exhibition and opening reception is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit ArtInSandpoint.org or contact Claire Christy at 208-263-6139.