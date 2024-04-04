‘Found Fragments’

Art exhibit showcases fine art collage and assemblage at POAC Gallery

· April 3, 2024

By Read Staff

The POAC Gallery announced its latest exhibition, “Found Fragments,” featuring the works of Daryl and Judy Baird, Molly Gentry, Audrey Milch and Teresa Rancourt. This thought-provoking collection of fine art collage and assemblage pieces will be on display from April 5-30, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

Collage as an art form is often associated with craft and DIY projects, but “Found Fragments” aims to challenge that perception by showcasing the elevated and intricate nature of fine art collage and assemblage. The works in this exhibition demonstrate a deeper exploration of composition, texture and concept than your typical “vision board” collage.

“The Rebirth of Venus,” by Teresa Rancourt.

“Fine art collage and assemblage are about more than just sticking materials together,” said Claire Christy, POAC Arts Coordinator. “They’re about creating visual narratives, exploring themes and engaging with the viewer on a profound level. ‘Found Fragments’ invites viewers to see collage and assemblage in a new light, as mediums capable of conveying complex emotions and ideas.”

One of the distinguishing features of “Found Fragments” is the use of found objects. From discarded packaging materials to vintage photographs, each piece incorporates elements sourced from the world around us, imbuing the artwork with layers of meaning and history. In “Found Fragments,” viewers will encounter works of art that challenge perceptions and spark curiosity.

The opening reception for “Found Fragments” promises to be an evening of inspiration and community. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, explore the exhibition firsthand, and engage in dialogue about the intersection of art and found objects.

In addition to the artwork on display, the reception will feature a special demonstration by POAC art teacher Barry Burgess. Burgess will be showcasing his caricature drawing skills to promote his upcoming cartooning class, offering attendees a glimpse into his teaching style and creative process. Admission to the exhibition and opening reception is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit ArtInSandpoint.org or contact Claire Christy at 208-263-6139.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Live Concerts, Local Films, Home & Garden Show . and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal