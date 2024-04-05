‘It’s not easy bein’ green’

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

There are few things more evocative of a North Idaho summer than frog song in the evening, but these musical neighbors don’t just serenade passersby — they’re also an integral part of the ecosystem and can be valuable allies in the fight against pests in outdoor living spaces. If you have an unused corner in your garden, yard or patio, a few simple changes can transform it into an amphibian’s paradise.

Ribbit tidbits

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, North Idaho is home to seven species of frogs. Bonner County amphibian enthusiasts will be most familiar with the spotted frog (Rana pretiosa), western toad (Bufo boreas) and Pacific chorus frog (Pseudacris regilla) — whose famous “ribbit” film and TV use to represent quintessential froggy-ness.

These indigenous species are food for larger animals like snakes and serve as a gardener’s best friend by providing free pest-control, eating mosquitos, slugs, flies and much more. They may also eat beneficial insects like bees and butterflies, but it’s less common than one would guess — especially for the Pacific chorus frog, which only ranges from 3/4 to 2 inches in length. By comparison, monarch butterflies have an average wingspan of 4 inches.

Biologists consider frogs and other amphibians to be indicator species, meaning their presence and wellbeing speaks to the overall health of the ecosystem. Their permeable skin easily absorbs chemicals from the water and air, therefore the absence of frogs (or presence of dead frogs) usually signals pollution in the area.

Frogs hopping among the flowers or veggies is the mark of a healthy, balanced garden. In order to attract these natural exterminators, though, anyone maintaining an outdoor space should avoid synthetic pesticides and fertilizers and instead consider using organic methods to maintain their plants. According to research conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and “Terrestrial pesticide exposure of amphibians: an underestimated cause of global decline?” by Carsten Brühl et al., exposure to common pesticides can increase corticosterone levels — which regulate amphibians’ energy and immune and stress responses — and outright kills frogs, respectively.

Sadly, not all products marketed as organic are safe for frogs. Agricultural or household vinegars are often touted as safe herbicides; however, not only are they acidic enough to harm amphibians, neither kind is actually suitable for use in the garden. Household vinegar will injure animals but not weeds, whereas agricultural vinegar will kill anything it comes into contact with, from dandelions to prize-winning azaleas. Always research thoroughly before adding anything to the garden.

Toad tea party

Because frogs stay hydrated through their permeable skin, inviting them into an outdoor space is as easy as offering them a cuppa (water). Grab an old mixing bowl, bird bath or sink — or, if you’re feeling ambitious, start digging a pond — suited to the size of your garden, yard or planter. The water source should be around 6-inches deep and placed in full to partial shade, ensuring it never dries out.

To allow the frogs easy entry and exit, either choose a basin with gently sloped sides or place ladders made of rocks or logs along the shoreline of your mini-pond. Then, fill it with filtered water — this is different from distilled — or rainwater to avoid introducing any potentially harmful chemicals. Once it’s established, don’t clean the pond, as

frogs and tadpoles will eat the algae and other organisms within.

To make your oasis more appealing, plant indigenous species of various sizes around the shoreline or in the water — these will not only attract insects for the frogs to eat, but will also provide necessary protection from predators. Small piles of leaves, rocks or twigs will give them additional safe nesting areas.

Do not add fish or moving water features, as frogs prefer to lay their eggs in stagnant water free from predators. As they are more active at night, decrease light pollution as much as possible to simulate their natural habitat and let them go about their nightly rituals in peace.

Make a home for amphibians in your outdoor space because, as Kermit the Frog said, “It’s not easy bein‘ green.” Supporting these valuable members of the food chain keeps our local ecosystem balanced and, as a reward, you can enjoy their sweet chirps all summer long.