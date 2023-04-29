Flashy, fabulous and for everyone

Queen B Drag Show will bring energy, acceptance to the Sandpoint Eagles April 29

· April 28, 2023

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

On any given weekend, Sandpoint offers a wide slate of live music to enjoy, giving people plenty of chances to take part in the exchange of audible art. The same goes for films and plays, which are offered with regularity at the Panida and other venues. 

Less common? The glitz, glam and unapologetic empowerment of a drag show.

Lucky for locals, drag is back in Sandpoint on Saturday, April 29 as Queen B performers take to the stage at the Sandpoint Eagles (1511 John Hudon Lane) in a first come, first served show costing $10 at the door. The venue will open at 8:30 p.m. and the performances will commence at 9:30 p.m., with the Eagles offering a full bar and snacks.

The troupe’s spring show will feature nine performers, ranging from those with local roots to Coeur d’Alene, Wallace and Spokane acts.

Corbin Thicke and Misty Boxx embrace at a past Queen B. Drag Show. Courtesy photo.

“Although there is no particular theme, we chose spring because everyone is ready and excited to shake off the winter cobwebs, adorn themselves in their finest and come out to play,” said local drag king Corbin Thicke.

Acts over the course of the night — which is limited to those 21 and older — will be “fun, flirty, sexy, silly, empowering and meaningful,” Thicke said, adding later: “There’s a flavor for every taste — whether it’s the performers, the fully accepting love and energy in the room, or the connections you make within the community while you’re there, you’re sure to leave with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Thicke said the hope is that drag show attendees feel they can let loose, have fun and, ultimately, organizers “hope the ones who need it leave feeling personally empowered to live their authentic truths out loud.”

“Over the years, we’ve seen providing this safe space offer opportunities for new connections, strengthening the LGBTQ+ community while in the same breath, strengthening the individual,” Thicke said. “[It’s] a place where you can truly be yourself, or create whatever character you dream of, bringing a flashy, interactive, high-energy fabulousness to Sandpoint’s entertainment scene.”

Queen B Drag Show • Saturday, April 29; doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m.; $10, first come first served; 21+ with ID required. Sandpoint Eagles, 1511 John Hudon Lane. Get more info at facebook.com/QueenBBuzz.

