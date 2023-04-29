Ashley McBryde to play Festival at Sandpoint stage Aug. 5

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint will welcome one of the most celebrated up-and-coming contemporary country artists in the nation to its summer concert series, with the announcement that Ashley McBryde will play under the big white tent Saturday, Aug. 5.

Winner of the Grammy, Country Music and Academy of Country Music awards, McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in rural biker bars — and it shows. The Grand Ole Opry member’s 2018 major label debut Girl Going Nowhere charmed The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste, The Washington Post and more, all en route to landing a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

McBryde closed out 2019 with ACM New Female Artist, Country Music Television Breakout Artist, a New Artist of the Year win at the 53rd annual CMA Awards, and two nominations for the 2020 Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.” Her follow-up album, Never Will, was tagged by Rolling Stone as one of the most anticipated of the year, while NPR also ranked her top 10 RIAA Platinum-Certified single “One Night Standards” as one of the best songs of 2019.

The album earned McBryde a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, making Never Will the only album nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACMs, CMAs and the Recording Academy in the same award season.

Her Grammy-winning duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” went all the way to No. 1 and earned McBryde and Pearce the ACM and CMA awards for Musical Event of the Year. McBryde was also honored with the 2022 CMA International Artist Achievement Award for the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the country music industry outside of the United States.

The Arkansas native invites listeners to Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, a collaborative album featuring Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere and more, earning McBryde her third consecutive Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, making her a six-time Grammy nominee.

Upon its release on Sept. 30, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville garnered applause from The New York Times, NPR, Variety, Vulture, Esquire, Rolling Stone, Billboard and Stereogum, among many more. McBryde recently wrapped The Judds: The Final Tour with Wynonna and joined her collaborators and special guests for two sold-out nights at the Ryman Auditorium for Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Live in February. McBryde is slated to play headlining shows, festivals and three dates with Eric Church on The Outsiders Revival Tour this spring and summer.

McBryde’s performance Saturday, Aug. 5 will be a standard show, meaning the area in front of the stage is standing-room only.

General admission gates will open Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Ashley McBryde are $54.95 general admission (before taxes and fees).

To stay updated on future 2023 lineup announcements, learn more about venue and policy changes, or to purchase tickets, visit festivalatsandpoint.com or email [email protected]