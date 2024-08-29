Fire districts seeking public feedback amid new strategic planning process

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

With an eye toward growth in Bonner County, the Sagle and Westside Fire Districts are planning for the future.

The districts — which make up the Selkirk Fire, Rescue and EMS Joint Powers Agreement — are seeing the impacts of growth both in new construction and calls for service. The strategic planning effort is “intended to provide the community with an opportunity for input on the fire service in Bonner County, as well as provide your firefighters with a vision for the future,” according to a news release.

The opportunities for the community to get involved include attendance at the regularly scheduled board meetings, attendance at the upcoming strategic planning meetings or to serve on an external stakeholder group.

In addition, Selkirk Fire invites area residents to take a five-minute online survey, meant to provide feedback on their expectations from the fire service.

The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Selkirkfire.

“Ensuring our firefighters have the right resources and are meeting the expectations of the community is one of my primary concerns,” Selkirk Fire Chief Jeff Armstrong stated.

Sandpoint exited the JPA earlier this year, opting to form its own fire department.

Westside Fire Commissioner Merlin Glass stated at a recent meeting, “It is time we had an honest conversation with the community regarding the staffing and capability of our fire districts.”

Glass also serves as a City Council member in Dover, and his public service has included a 25-year career in the fire service.

“Fire district members, including the board members, want to take this opportunity to connect with the community to plan our future,” Selkirk Fire officials stated.

For more information on the meeting schedule and how to get involved, contact Selkirk Fire Public Information Officer Brandon Vaccaro at [email protected] or 208-964-6021.