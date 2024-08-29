Priest River to host ‘Capital for a Day’ on Aug. 29

By Reader Staff

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will be in Priest River for the next “Capital for a Day” event, which will take place Thursday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Priest River Event Center (5399 U.S. 2).

Joining Little will be officials including:

• Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield

• Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt

• Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Josh Whitworth

• Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne

• Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller

• Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Carson Watkins

• Department of Health and Welfare Deputy Director Monty Prow

• Idaho Transportation Department Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney

• Idaho Department of Water Resources Deputy Director Shelley Keen

• Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Administrator Jeremy Chase

The Capital for a Day program introduces members of the governor’s cabinet to a rural town in a different Idaho county every month, providing an opportunity for residents to address their issues directly with the governor and his administration. Participants are encouraged to ask questions, share their opinions, and seek answers from state agencies and their leaders.

“It is an honor to bring ‘Capital for a Day’ to the beautiful community of Priest River,” Little stated in a news release. “This event will give the good people of Bonner County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can best serve them.”