Festival Live from 525 gets a little bit country

Thom and Coley will play with Sam Leyde April 14

· April 7, 2022

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Get your boots on and prepare for an intimate evening with some of the area’s best country music artists with the Festival at Sandpoint’s Live From 525 concert series. Sandpoint-based singer-songwriters Thom and Coley will be joined by Sam Leyde for a night of boot-scootin’ country music.

Thom Shepherd and Coley McCabe — playing as Thom and Coley — always bring the fun with their performances. Shepherd is originally from St. Louis, Mo., and is the writer of two No. 1 country songs, “Riding with Private Malone” and “Redneck Yacht Club. He has also penned three Texas Music No. 1 hits with “Beer Season,” “My Texas” and “The Night is Young.” Shepherd has had more than 100 songs recorded by other artists, two Grammy-nominated albums, and multiple top 10 hits nationwide and in Texas. He also has appeared in Parrot Heads, a documentary featuring Jimmy Buffett. 

Thom & Coley, with Sam Leyde.

McCabe is a platinum-selling songwriter who hails from West Virginia. She has performed numerous times on the Grand Ole Opry stage. While on RCA Records, McCabe’s song “Grow Young With You,” was featured in the Natalie Portman/Ashley Judd film Where the Heart Is. McCabe’s writing credits include the award-winning group SheDaisy and legendary Loretta Lynn. She has also starred in the feature film Alabama Love Story.

Joining Thom and Coley is Post Falls native Sam Leyde, a multiple IN-CMA award-winning singer-songwriter. Leyde is known for blending Americana, country and rock, and is the lead guitarist and vocalist for the Sam Leyde Band.

Leyde just released the album Big Small Town in February 2022 with his band. He won the 2019 North Idaho’s Got Talent and the 2019 Spokane Songsmith Challenge and also auditioned for the TV show The Voice.

Live From 525 is an intimate 30-seat concert held at the Festival at Sandpoint’s office at 525 Pine St. in Sandpoint. There is a small bar with drinks and snacks available for purchase. No outside food or beverages will be allowed. No weapons or firearms will be allowed inside the venue. General admission tickets are $19.99, but members pay only $17.99. Visit festivalatsandpoint.com for a link to purchase tickets. Seats fill up quickly, so don’t delay.

Interested in becoming a Festival Member? A minimum donation of $100 to the nonprofit will get all perks of member discounts.

