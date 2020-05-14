Festival at Sandpoint season passes can be donated to support 2020-2021 programs

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

With the news that the 38th Festival at Sandpoint summer concert series has been canceled due to disruptions and restrictions stemming from the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers reached out to season pass holders to inform them not only of what will become of their passes for the 2020 season, but how they can help the nonprofit weather the storm.

The concert series is the primary annual fundraising event for the organization, supporting a number of music education programs, smaller concerts and other events throughout the year.

“Unfortunately, this year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 will have a significant financial impact on the organization,” Festival staff wrote in a statement. “The Festival at Sandpoint is gratefully welcoming donations to help continue to offer its 2020-2021 programs and plans to hold a virtual fundraising event in the upcoming months in lieu of the two in-person fundraising events canceled this year.”

To support The Festival in the interim, 2020 season pass holders have been invited to donate their passes in exchange for the chance to win a 2021 season pass; prime blanket placement; and Festival merchandise, including posters, wine glasses, pint glasses and more.

As a thank-you, donors will receive a letter acknowledging their contribution in that amount for tax purposes. To donate, email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 208-265-4554 providing your season pass number(s), full name of purchaser and email address to which tax information will be sent.

The drawing is scheduled to take place Oct. 1.

Another option, according to Festival organizers, is to keep your 2020 season pass, which will be honored for the 2021 Festival season. Refunds for 2020 season passes cannot be offered.

“The Festival thanks you for your understanding and your support,” event officials wrote. “We cannot wait to celebrate alongside you with good food and great music (and lots of hugging) under the stars in 2021.”

To donate directly to The Festival at Sandpoint, go to bit.ly/2yTl32N.