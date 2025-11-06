SuperChrome brings the ’80s back to The Hive

Some of the area’s favorite musicians have joined forces to form the rock supergroup SuperChrome, which will light up the stage Saturday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. with a special ’80s concert at The Hive’s (207 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint). Proceeds from the event will go toward Thin Line Community Support, an organization that provides mental and physical health resources for veterans of the U.S. armed forces and emergency response personnel.
Led by frontman and guitarist Kōsh, SuperChrome is an amalgamation of local rockers like Cary Beare, Brian Burke and Lane Summer, who have their own independent following around Sandpoint. Together, these local stars combine their skills and passions to transcend time and space, bringing audiences back to an era when the hair was as big as the sound — and vice versa.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for this 8 p.m., 21+ concert. Tickets cost $17.76 online at livefromthehive.com or $20 at the door. For more information, visit liefromthehive.com, thinlinecommunitysupport.org and superchromemusic.com.
Do-si-do with Devon Wade Band
By Soncirey Mitchell Reader Staff
It wouldn’t be a North Idaho party without rockin’ country, and the Devon Wade Band is a go-to source for those boot stompin’, hat throwin’, yahoo-in’ tunes. Wade and his band will perform Friday, Nov. 7, in one of their classic dancing shows with lessons beginning at 7:30 p.m. and music at 8:45 p.m. at The Hive (207 N. First Ave.).
The band has a radio-ready sound, polished to capture the smooth essence of modern country. Wade’s Garth Brooks-esque voice inspires audiences around the Inland Northwest to get up and sing, but only this venue dedicates a full hour before the show starts to teaching country music-lovers to swing dance. Pay an extra $10 at the door of this 21+ concert and practice your moves before the band comes on, then dance the night away listening to country hits from the past decade.
Tickets are $5 at the door or $7 online at livefromthehive.com. Listen at devonwademusic.com.
