Festival at Sandpoint announces more in the 2022 lineup

Lindsey Stirling, Chris Janson with LOCASH and Mt. Joy will play under the big white tent

· April 14, 2022

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Another week, another trio of stellar acts announced for the 2022 Festival at Sandpoint concert series.

Lindsey Stirling.

The nonprofit announced Lindsey Stirling would be performing Saturday, Aug. 6. Since the release of Stirling’s 2012 self-titled debut album, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist quietly and humbly became one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music.

Reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart, Stirling held the No. 1 on the Classical Album Chart for 21 consecutive weeks, also receiving a Billboard Music Award for “Top Dance/Electronic Album.” Stirling’s sophomore effort Shatter Me would earn a RIAA Gold certification and two Billboard Music Awards.

Stirling continues to build an impressive fan base that stretches across all demographics, co-heading a U.S. Tour with Evanescence, which was named as one of Live Nation’s 10 best-selling amphitheater tours of the 2018 summer.

Tickets are available for $59.95 at festivalatsandpoint.com. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Chris Janson.

The Festival also announced breakout country star Chris Janson with LOCASH on Friday, July 29. Platinum-selling recording artist Janson is a high-octane entertainer, a multi-instrumentalist and an award-winning singer-songwriter, named by radio DJ Bobby Bones as among the six greatest live performers in country music.

People Magazine hailed Janson’s “crazy harmonica skill and … riveting stage style,” while The Tennessean dubbed him an “undeniable star.”

Joining Janson will be LOCASH, composed of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas playing the Woods and Water Tour. With their signature sound that fuses modern country and classic heartland rock with edgy vocals, the country music duo of singer-songwriters is widely known for mixing backwoods pride and big-picture positivity.

Tickets for Chris Janson with LOCASH are $69.95 for general admission. Gates will open at 6 pm. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, the Festival is pleased to announce indie-rock darlings Mt. Joy on Saturday, July 30.

Mt. Joy channels bright, bold and brilliant energy in their music. The Philadelphia five-piece includes Matt Quinn, Sam Cooper, Sotiris Eliopoulos, Jackie Miclau and Michael Byrnes. The band has steadily evolved since forming k in 2016, releasing their self-titled debut album yielded songs like “Silver Lining,” which has earned more than 100 million Spotify streams and counting, and the critically acclaimed “Strangers.” Atwood Magazine called the album, “an ambitious triumph embracing their signature sound while plunging headfirst into the deep end of life.”

Mt. Joy.

The dynamic quintet has sold out such venues as Red Rocks Amphitheater in addition to gracing the bills of festivals including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, Made in America and more.

General admission tickets are $49.95. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about these or other shows at the Festival at Sandpoint, visit festivalatsandpoint.com or email [email protected]

