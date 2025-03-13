Festival announces ’90s powerhouse lineup

By Reader Staff

The ’90s will come alive at the Festival at Sandpoint on Saturday, July 26 with three popular bands hitting the main stage: Toad the Wet Sprocket, Semisonic and Sixpence None the Richer.

Toad the Wet Sprocket, the beloved alternative rock band from Santa Barbara, Calif., first captured audiences in the late 1980s with its heartfelt lyrics and melodic sound. Rising to prominence with albums like Fear (1991) and Dulcinea (1994), they became known for hits such as “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want” and “Good Intentions.”

The band’s ability to blend introspective songwriting with catchy, folk-influenced rock has cemented it as a lasting presence in the music world. Throughout their career, members of Toad the Wet Sprocket have maintained a deep appreciation for their dedicated fanbase, whose support has allowed them to continue making music on their own terms.

The band hit the road again in 2025 with their “Good Intentions” headline tour and are currently putting the finishing touches on an acoustic greatest hits album, set for release in late 2025.

Semisonic emerged to widespread acclaim with its 1996 debut album, Great Divide, which Rolling Stone called “a record of simple but sparkling modern pop, rattling with power-trio vitality.”

It wasn’t until the 1998 album Feeling Strangely Fine that Semisonic became a household name, reaching platinum thanks to its iconic single, “Closing Time.” Nominated for a Grammy, the track was a radio juggernaut that would go on to land countless film and television soundtracks and come to define the sound of an entire decade of rock ’n’ roll.

After releasing another album in 2001, the trio decided to part ways for an amicable but indefinite hiatus, reuniting sporadically through the years for one-offs and charity shows.

Semisonic released a five-track EP in 2020 titled You’re Not Alone, which earned glowing reviews from Rolling Stone, SPIN and Stereogum.

Sixpence None the Richer is an American alternative rock band best known for the hit single “Kiss Me,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a top-10 song in 16 countries. The song has gone viral on TikTok and frequently appeared in film, television and advertisements worldwide. In July 2024, “Kiss Me” was RIAA certified three-times platinum.

Sixpence None the Richer has been nominated for two Grammy awards, won “Top Soundtrack Single” at the Billboard Music Awards and “Best Song” at the Young Hollywood Awards, among other accolades.

Formed in 1992 in Texas, Sixpence None the Richer has released six full-length albums and two EPs. Duo Matt Slocum and Leigh Nash have reunited with classic members Dale Baker and Justin Cary to begin their next chapter, touring extensively and releasing an all-new EP titled Rosemary Hill in 2024.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Visit festivalatsandpoint.com for more information.