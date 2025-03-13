Mad about Science: Spheres

· March 12, 2025

By Brenden Bobby
Reader Columnist

In case you forgot, Pi Day is Friday, March 14 — a celebration of one of the most important numbers in our universe: 3.14159. 

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, and is critical for calculating anything involving a circle, which is the basis for calculating anything involving a sphere. We’re all riding through space on a giant spheroid, so understanding how circles, spheres and spheroids work in relation to our environment is a big deal.

For instance, orbital dynamics explain how planets, moons and artificial objects travel through space. A spacecraft headed toward the moon does not travel in a straight line. Instead, it follows a circular or semi-circular arc. This is because objects are influenced by gravity, which perpetually pulls them toward the primary source of gravity. In the case of a rocket speeding to the moon, the Earth’s pull is the primary source of gravitational force influencing its trajectory.

If our hypothetical rocket is aimed well, it should intersect with the moon’s gravity in such a way as to either pull it into the moon or whip it around the moon to alter its speed. Pi is the key that engineers and scientists need in order to calculate how to make these precise intersections with other objects in space.

This circular motion predicted by pi is the reason there are so many spherical objects in the universe. Nature loves spirals, and the motion of a spiral influences the shape of objects with great mass. The sun is spherical because of the pull of gravity and the rotation of the star. Planets and moons are spheroids for the same reason. Early in planetary formation, large bodies of molten rock are drawn toward each other by gravity and smashed together, whipping around and rotating to create centrifugal force. 

Over a vast amount of time, impacts from other objects and the perpetual motion of spinning on an axis smooths the edges of these bodies to create a spherical shape. (You can observe this in real time while spinning a pottery wheel.)

Planets are seldom perfectly spherical, and are therefore technically not spheres but spheroids. A sphere is an object with every point on its surface being perfectly equal in distance from the center. The Earth bulges at the middle due to its rotation and is instead an oblate spheroid. The sun is also not perfectly spherical, but it’s the closest thing we’ve discovered to a sphere, with only a slight bulge at its equator.

There is a simple equation for calculating the volume of a sphere: 4/3*pi*radius cubed. You can demonstrate this by blowing up a balloon, whose optimal volumization is a sphere — though it may bulge in places because of how it was manufactured. A sphere is capable of containing the largest volume with the smallest surface area. Measuring the area of the sphere is done with the equation: 4*pi*radius squared.

The radius of a sphere is half the diameter. The diameter is the distance between the two farthest points straight through the middle, which means the radius is from the direct center to the edge. Since a perfect sphere has all points being equidistant from the center, anywhere you measure from edge to edge will be the diameter, and anywhere from the direct center to the edge will be the radius. 

Cleaving a sphere perfectly in half creates a hemisphere — a.k.a. a demisphere. When referring to the northern, southern, eastern or western hemispheres of Earth, you would effectively cut the Earth down the middle twice; but, because you’re referring to specific regions, you’re not actually creating quarters but halves. A quarter of a sphere is called a quadrant, though “quadrisphere” sounds really cool.

In geometry, spheres have no vertices (points) or edges (lines between points). This becomes very difficult to process when working with a 3-D design in a computer. 

A computer can’t calculate an infinite number of vertices for manipulating the surface of a sphere, so it needs to make approximations. A basic sphere in a 3-D design program has 64 vertices. Increasing the number of vertices increases the number of faces the object has, which allows for more detail but requires more computing power to process.

In the context of video games, fewer objects with fewer faces requires less processing power, which will allow for faster response times and less lag for the player. Fewer faces also reduces the amount of time that static objects need to render to create an image for artwork or movies. 

3-D design is a balancing act, where designers are choosing between giving the computer more power to process or creating less detailed objects for the user to view. Often, artistic license is applied to mask flaws in geometry. 

A good designer knows that flaws are the key to tricking the human eye into believing that something is real and not manufactured. Perfection is the enemy.

Stay curious, 7B.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Films, Festivals, and Fairground fun! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal