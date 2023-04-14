‘Fine dining in a casual atmosphere’

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

“I cook with wine; sometimes I even add it to the food.” — W.C. Fields

For foodies and wine enthusiasts searching for the next good thing in Sandpoint, look no further than The District on First Avenue.

The District will host a wine and food pairing at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, featuring Penfolds wines and an authentic five-course Australian dinner. The event is part of The District’s regular wine and food pairings, usually held each month.

Starting at 6 p.m., and at a cost of $120 per person, the Penfolds event features fewer courses with larger portions, and a number of varieties of Penfolds wines to compare with each course.

“Penfolds took their original vines and stock from Australia and went to Napa, Calif. and planted that stock,” said Lizbeth Turley Fausnight, owner and chef at The District.

Each course will include comparisons between the Australian and Napa Valley versions of popular varietals.

“We’ll be comparing two blends and two syrahs, one each from California and Australia.”

As the oldest and most renowned winemaker in Australia, Fausnight said the label experienced a boost in popularity in the late 1980s and ’90s that has continued to this day.

“They’ve always been over-the-top good,” Fausnight said. “Their strong grapes are syrahs and cabs, and they make great blends. Some of their wines even retail for $900 per bottle. They’re really well-balanced wines.”

Paired with the Penfolds will be “true authentic Australian cuisine,” according to Fausnight.

“They do have a very specific style of cuisine,” she said. “Some courses use ingredients that are completely native to Australia. They do a lot of lamb, pork and beef. My sea bass is native to that area, so we’ll add that to the courses.

“You hear a lot about grilling things on the ‘barbie,’ but they also do a lot of roasting, bringing in lots of unique flavors that layer together in fun ways,” Fausnight added.

To help explain how each wine pairs with certain courses, a representative from Treasury Wine, which owns Penfolds, will be on hand at the event.

“We always choose the wine first, then decide what to pair it with,” Fausnight said. “If you pair the right wine with the right food, the right fat content and acid, they’re going to bring out the different characteristics of each.

“When we started our wine dinners, we introduced some wines that people didn’t think they’d like, but paired with the right food, it’s like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s amazing!’” she added. “Put the right wine with the right food, the chemical makeup changes and the way it flows over the palette, you’ll get lingering flavors from both food and wine. It’s really amazing.”

Having attended the Italian wine pairing dinner last month, I can attest to Fausnight’s prowess in the kitchen. Each course was made with intent and care. The sauces were light and distinct, the proteins cooked to perfection and flavors nearly lept off the plate. The food was made even better by pairings with various premium wines, each bringing out specific notes or new combinations. As a wine novice, I learned a lot about how certain wines and foods compliment one another. I also learned that, despite her humility, Fausnight is an incredibly talented chef.

“I joke all the time that I’m not really a chef, I just play one on TV,” she said. “I was in the restaurant business for many, many years, but I worked front of the house, not back of the house. I spent a lot of time with my chefs, learning about foods and always had a great appreciation of the way different flavors work together. Plus, my children were raised in the kitchen. My son was standing on a milk crate cutting mushrooms with chefs at 5 years old. Today, he’s an executive chef at McCormick & Schmick’s in Portland.”

While claiming she has no “official training whatsoever” when it comes to working as a chef, Fausnight’s fine dining palette guides her in crafting clever, intriguing combinations.

“We like to say we’re fine dining in a casual atmosphere,” she said. “We’re working on our summer menu, coming up with things that are out of the ordinary or unique. I love it when people come in the door and they’re so surprised. They say, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the best food I’ve had in Sandpoint,’ and that means so much to us. We want to make sure the ‘wow’ factor is always there.”

There are still openings left for the Penfolds wine and food pairing five-course dinner, but act fast to ensure you get a spot, as the night might fill up by publication time. The District will also offer a premium wine tasting Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m. to taste wines from Stag’s Leap, Beaulieu Vineyards, Frank Family, St. Hubert’s and Etude. The cost will be $50 per person.

“We’ll offer 12 different premium wines at the wine tasting,” Fausnight said. “It’s a great opportunity to taste some really expensive wines before purchasing. You can’t buy these wines anywhere and there’s really no place you can go and taste these wines before buying.”

For those who are interested in dining off the regular menu, The District serves dinner from Wednesday through Saturday and lunch from Monday through Saturday. Reservations are recommended.

“The juice will be flowing,” Fausnight said.