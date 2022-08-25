Drive-thru art

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Sandpoint is fortunate to have so many talented artists living in the community, each with unique works in media including painting, sculpting, photography, jewelry, pottery, glass and more. For those interested in seeing exactly how these pieces go from concept to completion, the 19th annual Artist Studio Tour is a prime opportunity for art lovers to visit the working studios of our local creatives. Visitors can interact with the artists, see their other works and perhaps purchase works directly from the source.

The self-guided tour runs from Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4, with studios scattered around the county opening their doors to visitors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. The tour is free of charge and participants can set their own schedule. Just hop in the car and drive the backroads of Bonner County to the locations you’d like to visit, then witness first-hand where and how artists create the works you love.

There are plenty of stop-off points in towns throughout the tour for lunch, fuel, snacks or any other needs while on the tour.

For many local artists, the tour is a great chance to promote their work with locals and out-of-towners, as well as newcomers to the area.

“I’ve been doing it for around 10 years now,” said Connie Scherr, who is showcasing oil paintings at her studio in Sagle. “When I first started, I didn’t know what to expect; but, over the years, it has become quite fun. Larry Clark is a longtime potter here, and he’s always at my studio, too.”

The following artists’ studios are included in the tour, with numbers corresponding to the map on this page. For more information, visit arttourdrive.org.

1. Lori Salisbury

(oil, acrylic, bronze)

135 Artist Way or 1121 Schneiders Road, Sagle

2. Kim Powers (mixed media, oil and fabric).

6095 Dufort Road, Sagle

3. Gabe Gabel (bronze sculptor, painter) and T Kurtz (soft pastel)

232 Cowboy Way, Sagle

4. Daris Judd (mixed media painting) and Jessie Watt (tie dye)

745 Gallop Circle, Sagle

5. Mary Gayle Young (jewelry)

498 Rocky Road, Sagle

6. Linda Gue (fiber) and Joanne Walker (silver jewelry)

1705 Garfield Bay Road, Sagle

7. Larry Clark (pottery) and Connie Scherr (oils)

333 Birch Haven, Sagle (Scherr Haven Studio)

8. Lucy West (acrylic)

639 Cliffs Above Contest Point Lane, Sagle

9. Don Fisher (photography)

119 N. First Ave., Sandpoint (Monarch Mountain Coffee)

10. Reno Hutchison (carousel restoration)

502 Cedar St. Ste. A, Sandpoint (The Carousel of Smiles)

11. Carolyn Beckwith (jewelry) and Lee Harris (sculpture, oil)

10000 Schweitzer Mountain Road, Sandpoint (Schweitzer Mountain Gallery)

12. Jenni Barry (kimekomi)

1812 White Mountain Road, Naples

13. Terrie Kremer (fabric arts)

3075 Gold Creek Road, Sandpoint (Moose Country Quilts)

14. Jane Burke (marquetry [wood inlay])

9105 Colburn Culver Road, Sandpoint