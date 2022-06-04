On a local note

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

The hard work is about the pay off for Suzuki String Academy students, who will be showing off their performance chops at the Panida Theater on Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. during Sandpoint’s first annual Suzuki Celebration concert.

According to Ruth Klinginsmith, owner of Sandpoint’s Suzuki String Academy, such celebration concerts are a tradition at Suzuki schools all over world, where large groups of students — in some cases as many as 500 — “come together and play a common repertoire.”

“Our vision is to give this experience to our Suzuki students in our local community,” Klinginsmith said. “We have over 50 students ages 4 to adult performing together on the historic Panida stage this Sunday afternoon.”

The celebration concert will include solo and group performances on violin, viola, cello and piano. By showcasing the budding artists on the Panida stage, the broader community will have the chance to hear what students have been working so diligently on during both private and group lessons offered at Suzuki String Academy.

“Music has the power to impact a community in a positive way,” Klinginsmith said. “Our mission is investing in lives and building beautiful hearts through music. We invite the community to come share in this unique and beautiful celebration of music.”

The academy is based on the Suzuki method, named for Japanese violinist Shinichi Suzuki, which is a specific music teaching philosophy focused on training students from a young age to acquire musical skill much in the same way that they acquire their native language. Despite this youth-based approach, Suzuki String Academy plays host to students of all ages.

With the concert fast approaching, Klinginsmith added, “the anticipation is building in the students as they prepare to perform.”

“We love seeing the smiles of satisfaction on the faces of students and their families after working so hard and sharing their music together,” Klinginsmith said. “We believe that music touches hearts and changes lives.”

Purchase tickets to the first annual Suzuki Celebration at panida.org or at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Music starts at 2 p.m. and doors to the theater open half an hour earlier.

Learn more about Suzuki String Academy at suzukistringacademy.com. Those with questions about the academy or celebration performance are invited to email [email protected]

