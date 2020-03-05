Cowboy up for The Follies

18th annual Angels Over Sandpoint adult variety show offers a naughty time for a nice cause

· March 5, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

As North Idaho decides which season to put on display this week, the Angels Over Sandpoint are preparing winter’s official sendoff — The Follies adult variety show, this year slated for Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.

According to Angels Board Member Kate McAlister, Sandpoint’s most bawdy and politically incorrect annual performance provides a welcome reprieve from shoulder season.

“It comes at a perfect time because everybody is shacky-wacky,” she said. “It’s not winter, it’s not spring. So we want to get out and scream and yell and curse and laugh — have a good time.”

The Follies, now in its 18th year, used to coincide with the Sandpoint Mardi Gras celebration. When that event faded away, the Angels chose to keep the wildly popular Follies fundraiser going, scheduling the show for the first weekend of March, in perpetuity.

It’s a long-held tradition that attendees dress up in costumes to compliment a theme, and this year’s western flavor is a Follies first: “Cowboy Up,” albeit with less iron and more potassium.

“We know that when people dress up like cowboys they like to bring their six-shooters, but we’re not even allowing toy guns, so please bring bananas,” McAlister said.

The Follies this year comes complete with cowboys dancing in cutoff shorts, large condoms into which audience members can deposit their dollar bills, and likely a fair amount of language befitting the saltiest cowpokes. Given its well-known R-rating for “risque, racy and ridiculous” material, attendees must be aged 21 and over.

“It’s more ‘vaudeville burlesque’ — where it’s more innuendo, it’s not graphic,” McAlister said.

“It’s raunchy and risque and so fun,” Angels Board Member Marcia Pilgeram added.

Show organizers — led by Director Dorothy Prophet — hold auditions in January each year with the goal to fill 16-18 show slots with local talent. This year, 30 groups tried out.

“I am shocked at the talent in this town — the caliber. It is as good as any I’ve seen anywhere,” Pilgeram said.

The night will also feature raffles, Follies merchandise and a variety of specialty cocktails for sale. While fun is encouraged, McAlister and Pilgeram emphasized that safety is the Angels’ top priority, so complimentary cab rides will be offered to anyone unfit to drive themselves home.

While The Follies is widely regarded as among the premier events on Sandpoint’s yearly entertainment calendar, there’s no denying that this type of fun might not be for everyone.

“It’s just like anything — if you’re offended, then you don’t need to purchase a ticket,” McAlister said. “But the Angels Over Sandpoint do some amazing things in our town and have for 20 years.”

Some of those things include the annual Back To School program, which provides local children with backpacks and school supplies; monthly donations to support veterans’ health, domestic violence victims and local navigation services, which point people in the right direction when they come forward with needs including firewood, car trouble and more; and numerous scholarships and grants. The Angels have funneled about $1.7 million into the community since the group’s inception in 1997.

“We are all volunteers — 100% volunteers,” Pilgeram said. “And this is the largest fundraiser we do every year.”

So fasten those chaps and pearl-snaps, straighten that 10-gallon hat and slip a banana in your holster this weekend to support a group of volunteers who not only dedicate time to make The Follies a Sandpoint staple, but use the event as a means to make real change in the community.

“We really want to make a difference, not just put a Band-Aid on something,” McAlister said. “We want to make sure that when we do all this hard work as volunteers that the money will help the organization or the individual to succeed and move just a little bit further.”

The Follies (R) • Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7; doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; $30; 21+. The Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191, panida.org. Tickets available at Eichardt’s, Eve’s Leaves and online at brownpapertickets.com by searching “The Follies.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: Music to our ears … Venues in Sandpoint, on the mountain, and in Hope offer a dazzling array of live music options – so sit back and relax! Plus, see all events happening this week, March 2-8:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Local Media Survey 2020

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal