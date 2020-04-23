POAC creates at-home art bags for local students

· April 23, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

In an effort to continue bringing art to local children while schools are closed, the Pend Oreille Arts Council is adapting its Kaleidoscope art teaching program to meet kids where they are: at home.

POAC art coordinator Claire Christie stands by dozens of at-home art bags. Courtesy photo.

To serve this need, POAC is putting together more than 800 free “Kaleidoscope-at-Home” bags for students in Bonner County. The bags, which are tentatively slated to be ready for pickup at area schools on Monday, May 4, include all of the materials and instructions needed for a self-portrait drawing lesson.

“Our mission is to bring quality, hands-on art experiences to local elementary school students who might not otherwise have this opportunity, and we take this mission very seriously,” said POAC Executive Director Tone Lund. “We have been raising funds and collecting donations from individuals cleaning out their art supplies to help cover the cost of this program.”

POAC Arts Coordinator Claire Christy has spearheaded the project. Lund said Christy, a past Kaleidoscope student herself, has worked to ensure that every family that needs one will receive a Kaleidoscope-at-Home bag.

Each bag costs $10 to build. Those interested in supporting the program should visit artinsandpoint.org to donate.

Parents are asked to share their children’s finished artwork on social media using the hashtag #POACatHome.

“We hope to see a lot of great art work,” Lund said.

