County plans to close Heath Lake Road and Highway 95 intersection

By Reader Staff
The intersection of Heath Lake Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Sagle will be closing permanently this summer, east of the railroad crossing. Prior to the closure, the Bonner County Road crew will relocate and reconstruct the intersection of Algoma Spur and Heath Lake roads to create better site distance and safer travel for area residents.
The project will be coordinated to coincide with school summer vacation, so as not to interfere with bus route schedules.
As the date gets closer to the construction of this project, the county plans to hold a community meeting for those interested and affected by the closure.
Check the Bonner County website at bonnercountyid.gov or the county’s Facebook page for future updates.
