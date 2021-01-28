Lakes Commission meeting slated for Feb. 11

By Reader Staff
The Lakes Commission, an advisory board to the state of Idaho advocating for the preservation of water quality in the Pend Oreille Basin, is holding its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The meeting will take place over Zoom, with pre-registration required.
Lakes Commission Executive Director Molly McCahon said the the “agenda has yet to be finalized,” but anticipates that the commission and participating public will hear updates on the flexible winter pool operations currently in effect on Lake Pend Oreille, a NOAA weather forecast, information about construction at the Priest Lake Outlet Dam, as well as updates on the Clark Fork-Pend Oreille river basin adjudication process and the Lake Pend Oreille fishery.
Register to attend the meeting by visiting bit.ly/3iSlfC4. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email about how to join the webinar on Feb. 11.
For more information or to receive regular reminders about Lakes Commission meetings, email Molly McCahon at [email protected]
