City turns on the lights at new Fifth and Pine intersection

· November 10, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Almost two months to the day since work began on installing a new traffic signal at Fifth Avenue and Pine Street, crews turned on the lights Nov. 4.

The city started the project Sept. 3, relocating the signal and equipment from Fifth and Church Street and converting that intersection into one controlled by stop signs. In the interim, Pine was closed between Fourth Street and Fifth.

With the new signalized intersection at Pine and Fifth, traffic on Pine will return to two-way between Fifth and Fourth and the street will be removed from the city’s designated truck routes.

The newly opened traffic signal at Pine St. and Fifth Ave. in Sandpoint. Photo by Ben Olson.

“One objective of the project is to create a direct east-west link between Highway 95 and Highway 2, reducing cut-through traffic in South Sandpoint,” Sandpoint Construction Manager Holly Ellis told the Reader. 

“Relocating the signal is expected to ease congestion and minimize delays downtown,” she added. “Also, the Pine Street location should offer better intersection efficiency than the Church location.”

The Fifth-and-Pine intersection change is part of a larger project that includes restricting both the intersections of Euclid Street and Sixth Avenue with U.S. 2 to right turns in and out, with posted signage.

Work is ongoing and expected to be complete by the end of November, so final numbers won’t be available for a few more weeks, but Ellis put the cost of the project at about $500,000, funded with impact fees paid by developers.

Ultimately, “Enhanced safety for all road users is anticipated, including safer pedestrian crossings,” Ellis said.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on “Get Plowed”, a Food Summit, Folk Art, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal