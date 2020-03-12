City opening bids for Memorial Field project

· March 12, 2020

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

While the project to remake War Memorial Field has been a local conversation point for months, it hasn’t yet made the leap from the drawing board into reality. The crucial first step in bringing that to fruition is approaching, as construction bids are due to be opened Thursday, March 12 in the City Council Chambers. 

The natural grass at Memorial Field will be replaced by artificial turf in Spring 2020. Photo by Ben Olson.

City officials will publicly read the bids beginning at 2 p.m. Work on the project, with an estimated cost of $2 million-$4 million, includes a new field configuration with artificial turf and related civil and electrical improvements. Once the bids are read, officials will verify that they are responsible bidders, check their math and review the costs as they relate to the city’s budget for the project.

According to Sandpoint City Manager Jennifer Stapleton, the city anticipates issuing a notice of intent to award as early as Friday, March 13 — though that may be delayed until after the weekend, owing to the complexity of the project. The City Council may make a decision on the award at its regular Wednesday, March 18 meeting, “which is in line with the schedule we have previously presented,” she said. Authorization to begin work on the site is expected on Wednesday, April 1.

Phase 1 of the project is intended to be “barebones,” Sandpoint Public Works Director Amanda Wilson said at the Feb. 6 meeting of the City Council, in an effort to have the work mostly completed by July 21. The Festival at Sandpoint, which has expressed concerns about its ability to work within that timeline, would need to set up on the new field no later than July 30.

To view plans, specifications, forms and other information related to the project, go to https://www.sandpointidaho.gov/doing-business/bids-and-rfps and select bid No. 20-5300-2.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: Idaho’s presidential primary is a chance to let your voice be heard, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10! Plus, see all events happening this week, March 9-15:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Local Media Survey 2020

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal