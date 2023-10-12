City accepting applications for 2023 City Beach goose hunt

· October 11, 2023

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

The application period for permits to participate in the second annual city authorized Canada goose hunt at Sandpoint City Beach is open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, with a drawing to be held Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers (1123 Lake St.).

City councilors approved the 2023 hunt to take place twice weekly for four weeks next month: Wednesday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 4; Tuesday and Friday, Nov. 7 and 10; Wednesday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 18; and Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 22. 

The inaugural City Beach goose hunt took place from mid-December 2022 to mid-January 2023 and resulted in the taking of one animal, which city officials attributed to an exceptionally hard cold snap that resulted in few of the birds being present at the beach. The sole goose shot in the 2022-’23 hunt did not bear one of the leg bands indicating that it had been a return visitor to the beach.

A couple walks through Sandpoint City Beach surrounded by Canada Geese in 2020. Photo by Jane Fritz.

The hunt has been intended as one method of reducing the number of geese that gather at City Beach, which have long been considered a problem by the city due to the amount of feces they leave in their wake. Almost 200 of the birds were captured and euthanized under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife depredation permit in late June, spurring vocal opposition from those in the community who also opposed the hunt.

Meanwhile, Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon told councilors in February that more than 100 people signed up to take part in the 2022-’23 hunt, but again the frigid temperatures kept many participants away from the beach. 

When the City Council approved the 2023 hunt for November, it was with the intention that it should take place during less inclement weather.

Participating hunters will be selected in a blind drawing. 

According to the city’s guidelines, prospective hunters must be 21 years of age or older with proof of a valid Idaho hunting license, Federal Migratory Bird Stamp and Migratory Bird Permit at the time of application. Each applicant is allowed to list up to three additional hunters to join them in their blind, which will be assigned in three zones from north to south facing east toward the water. 

Completed applications must be submitted by the deadline and the applicant must be present at the time of the drawing on Oct. 19 to receive a permit. Additional hunters listed on the application do not need to be present at the drawing but must still provide all necessary documentation to authorities on the day of the hunt.

To find the application, rules and regulations for this year’s hunt, visit bit.ly/3ZPc22P.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint! Don’t miss out on the KRFY Online Auction, a Thrillusionist, a Fall Festival ..and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal