Kaniksu Health Services receives Quality Improvement Award

· October 8, 2020

By Reader Staff

Kaniksu Health Services earned an accolade from the Health Resources and Services Administration in September, ranking the local provider in the top 10% of all U.S. health centers for overall quality, efficiency and value.

“Recognition as a leader in clinical quality offers our patients reassurance they are receiving the highest quality of care, regardless of their ability to pay, as Kaniksu Health Services strives every day to meet and exceed these nationally recognized standards,” stated Amber Villelli, COO and director of Clinical Quality Improvement.

The Quality Achievement Award from HRSA is the highest level of quality leadership awarded by the administration, which grants the honor from among the nearly 1,400 health centers serving one out of every 12 U.S. citizens.

“These quality improvement awards support health centers across the country in delivering care to nearly 30 million people, providing a convenient source of quality care that has grown even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “These awards help ensure that all patients who visit a HRSA-funded health center continue to receive the highest quality of care, including access to COVID-19 testing and treatment.”

KHS in 2019 served more than 14,500 patients with in excess of 53,600 patient visits — 72.2% of those patients being low income.

In addition to providing health care, KHS also has a large impact on the economies of Bonner and Boundary counties in the form of jobs, economic stimulus and savings to Medicaid. In 2019 KHS provided more than 200 area jobs, generated more than $23.8 million in combined community and direct health center spending, and by lowering costs for KHS Medicaid patients created more than $10 million in savings to the federal program.

“We are honored to be recognized not only in the top tier of health centers across the country, but also for the impact we have in North Idaho. It is a testament to the hard work of our staff and their deep commitment to our patients’ health,” stated KHS CEO Kevin Knepper. “We are proud that our staff brings this high level of care to the communities we serve, especially during these challenging times of COVID.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Final market of the year. Stock up on fresh produce and start your holiday shopping at the Sandpoint Farmers Market Harvest Festival. Plus check out more info on our Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal