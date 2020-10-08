Kaniksu Health Services receives Quality Improvement Award

By Reader Staff

Kaniksu Health Services earned an accolade from the Health Resources and Services Administration in September, ranking the local provider in the top 10% of all U.S. health centers for overall quality, efficiency and value.

“Recognition as a leader in clinical quality offers our patients reassurance they are receiving the highest quality of care, regardless of their ability to pay, as Kaniksu Health Services strives every day to meet and exceed these nationally recognized standards,” stated Amber Villelli, COO and director of Clinical Quality Improvement.

The Quality Achievement Award from HRSA is the highest level of quality leadership awarded by the administration, which grants the honor from among the nearly 1,400 health centers serving one out of every 12 U.S. citizens.

“These quality improvement awards support health centers across the country in delivering care to nearly 30 million people, providing a convenient source of quality care that has grown even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “These awards help ensure that all patients who visit a HRSA-funded health center continue to receive the highest quality of care, including access to COVID-19 testing and treatment.”

KHS in 2019 served more than 14,500 patients with in excess of 53,600 patient visits — 72.2% of those patients being low income.

In addition to providing health care, KHS also has a large impact on the economies of Bonner and Boundary counties in the form of jobs, economic stimulus and savings to Medicaid. In 2019 KHS provided more than 200 area jobs, generated more than $23.8 million in combined community and direct health center spending, and by lowering costs for KHS Medicaid patients created more than $10 million in savings to the federal program.

“We are honored to be recognized not only in the top tier of health centers across the country, but also for the impact we have in North Idaho. It is a testament to the hard work of our staff and their deep commitment to our patients’ health,” stated KHS CEO Kevin Knepper. “We are proud that our staff brings this high level of care to the communities we serve, especially during these challenging times of COVID.”