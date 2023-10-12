BOCC approves Providence subdivision

· October 11, 2023

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

At a public hearing Oct. 2, Bonner County commissioners approved development of the Providence subdivision, which encompasses 116 residential lots on approximately 40 acres east of Kootenai. Residents of Sandpoint and the neighboring Seven Sisters subdivision resisted the new development, citing concerns over wetlands and drainage, increased traffic and the alleged potential to overtax area water, sewer and school districts.

Per Bonner County’s land use regulations, Providence Road LLC submitted an application to the Army Corps of Engineers to determine whether or not the area’s wetlands fall under the Corps’ jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act. The recent Supreme Court Ruling Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency altered the scope of their jurisdiction over wetlands, making it unclear what approvals developers need from the Corps to commence construction. The Corps did not issue a statement by the Oct. 2 meeting.

Silt soils in the area have notoriously poor drainage, and public testimony alleged that the site currently functions as a repository for stormwater from the Seven Sisters subdivision.

“If that is the case, that is actually a violation of the approved stormwater management plan,” said Dan Tadic of HMH engineering, on behalf of Providence Road, LLC. 

If those allegations are correct the subdivision will need to alter their drainage system to comply with existing code, regardless of the commissioners’ decision.

Tadic and project representative Mike Hammack testified that the city of Sandpoint’s water service and the Kootenai Ponderay Sewer District have enough capacity to support the addition of 116 residences without taxing the systems.

An overview of the Providence development north of Highway 200 and east of Kootenai. Image courtesy HMH Engineering.

“[KPSD] is, I believe, developing a facility plan currently to upgrade their wastewater plant and they did receive a grant for that,” said Tadic, addressing concerns that the development would raise local taxes. “As Mike [Hammack] pointed out, this development will pay $1 million in new user facility fees into the Kootenai Ponderay Sewer District system. That is independent of the actual cost of installing the infrastructure itself.”

To accommodate the increased traffic, developers will also provide lighting and right- and left-hand turn lanes at the intersection of Providence Road and Highway 200.

“We’re willing to do anything [the Idaho Transportation Department] wants done. So, I don’t know what else we can do other than follow every one of these ordinances’ codes,” said Hammack. “When you guys put conditions on us, we have to follow those conditions if we want to get final plat. We don’t get final plat, we’ve spent all this time and money for nothing.”

As of Oct. 2, there are no plans for the City of Kootenai to annex the development — a fact that Hammack attributes to his previous personal difficulties with city officials.

“The city [of Kootenai] wants to note that they are only open to the annexation prior to the development occurring — so, like, any of the improvements — because, obviously, if you’re going to annex into the city, you want it to be to city standards,” said Tessa Vogel, assistant land use planner representing Kootenai. 

The subdivision will meet Bonner County Code, but developers would need to update certain requirements — such as sidewalk width — to meet Kootenai’s standards.

Commissioner Asia Williams voiced concerns that the area’s current infrastructure can’t support 116 new residences.

“Do we have the school infrastructure to support that amount of development in that particular area? When you look at the current population of the schools, it’s not supporting that,” she said. “The valid concern from the community is they are then taking on the cost of the development through a failing infrastructure.”

At a July 5 hearing, Chief Financial Operations Officer Brian Wallace gave neutral testimony on behalf of the Lake Pend Oreille School District.

“As a district and an organization, we are not opposed to development,” he said, according to a transcript provided by Bonner County Senior Planner Swati Rastogi. “However, with that said, you know our district is near capacity at many of our buildings.” 

Wallace went on to explain that the development could challenge the district, but it falls on the taxpayers to fund school growth and the construction of new buildings.

Before the vote, members of the public asked that Commissioner Steve Bradshaw recuse himself because, by his own admission, he’s known Hammack for 34 years. Deputy Prosecutor Bill Wilson testified that the relationship did not constitute a conflict of interest.

Commissioner Luke Omodt moved to approve the project on the condition that the developer widen the 25-foot easement off of Chewelah Loop to 60 feet to ensure emergency vehicles’ access to the subdivision. Both Omodt and Bradshaw determined that the development complies with Bonner County Revised Code; however, Williams stated that she believes it fails to meet five of the eight provided criteria, including adherence to the Bonner County Comprehensive Plan.

“There’s nothing wrong with going back to the drawing board to say, ‘How can we resolve this and do a better job of it?’ That’s my recommendation,” she said. 

Omodt and Bradshaw approved the project, with Williams opposed.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint! Don’t miss out on the KRFY Online Auction, a Thrillusionist, a Fall Festival ..and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal